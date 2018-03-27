NCAA Tournament 2018 scores, schedule: Final Four tip times, March Madness results

By this point, you've seen your perfect Bracket Busted. Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

Who's ready for some more March Madness? On Saturday, Villanova, Kansas, Michigan and Loyola-Chicago will battle for the right to play in Monday's championship game. With the way the tournament has gone up until now, we're probably in for a treat.

If you're a fan of buzzer-beaters or upsets, you've got to be happy with the 2018 NCAA Tournament so far. High-seeded teams are dropping like flies, and only two No. 1 seeds -- Villanova and Kansas -- reached the Final Four. In case you missed any of the madness, here's the full tourney schedule with every score from every game so far. We'll be updating results from each game here, too, when the Final Four tips off in San Antonio.

NCAA Tournament Schedule

(All times Eastern)

First Four: Tuesday, March 13

First Four: Wednesday, March 14

First round: Thursday, March 15

First round: Friday, March 16

Second round: Saturday, March 17

Second round: Sunday, March 18

Sweet 16: Thursday, March 22

Sweet 16: Friday, March 23

Elite Eight: Saturday, March 24

Elite Eight: Sunday, March 25

Final Four: Saturday, March 31

6:09 p.m. -- No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago (TBS)



8:49 p.m. -- No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas (TBS)



National Championship: Monday, April 2