NCAA Tournament 2018: Seton Hall vs. NC State live stream, TV channel, time, date

No. 8 vs. No. 9 is usually a pretty familiar story. Two teams that grinded their way through the season face off in a tough match-up for the presumed right to play the No. 1 seed in the second round. This year's Midwest game is no exception, with Seton Hall playing against NC State in what promises to be a good old fashioned brawl.

About No. 8 Seton Hall

The Pirates have three players -- Angel Delgado, Khadeen Carrington and Desi Rodriguez -- who are good enough to push SHU into the second weekend of the NCAAs. Delgado has quietly put up one of the best careers over the past 10 years in the Big East, and he could finish with 1,500 points and rebounds.

About No. 9 NC State

The Wolfpack exceeded everyone's expectation for year one with Kevin Keatts at the helm, knocking off Arizona, Duke and North Carolina on the way to a 21-11 record. Omer Yurtseven has developed into an NBA-ready 7-footer and a team of transfers and players leftover from the Mark Gottfried era have bought in to Keatts' high-tempo approach with positive results.

Viewing Information