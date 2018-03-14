NCAA Tournament 2018: St. Bonaventure beats UCLA in First Four, Florida up next

The 2018 NCAA Tournament is about to tip off. Pick against friends or go solo to compete for the trip of a lifetime.

The 2018 NCAA Tournament tipped off Tuesday night with two dandies in the first two of the First Four play-in games. Radford knocked off LIU Brooklyn 71-61 to advance to the first round, while St. Bonaventure did the same to UCLA, beating down the Bruins 65-58 as an underdog.

And here's a crazy stat: St. Bonaventure's victory on Tuesday is its first NCAA Tournament win for the program since 1970.

The Bonnies ended the streak by getting 26 big points from Courtney Stockard and forcing 20 turnovers, in what was a sloppy tip-to-buzzer showing from the Bruins.

"He played unbelievable," coach Mark Schmidt said of Stockard on truTV. "He's the reason why we won."

Schmidt dedicated the victory to former Bonnie Bob Lanier, a Hall of Famer who helped the upstate New York school reach the 1970 Final Four, but his injury in the Elite Eight victory helped prevent St. Bonaventure from reaching the national championship game, which UCLA won against Jacksonville.

#Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt opens his news conference by reiterating that this win is for the 1970 team that never got to play UCLA after star Bob Lanier's injury. "This victory is for those guys who didn’t get an opportunity to show their talent," Schmidt said. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) March 14, 2018

Radford 71, LIU-Brooklyn 61

LIU Brooklyn started hot against Radford, however the latter got hot down the stretch and distanced itself from the Blackbirds in a comfortable double-digit victory.

The Highlanders shot 47.5 percent from the floor and used a big night from Ed Polite Jr. and Travis Fields Jr., both of which scored 13 points, to fuel the double-digit victory. The former got things going early, too, with a monster slam to give them momentum in the opening minutes.

With the win, the Highlanders advance into the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament where they will face No. 1 seed Villanova on Thursday at 6:50 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, March 13 schedule

No. 16 Radford 71, No. 16 LIU-Brooklyn 61



No. 16 LIU-Brooklyn 61 No. 11 St. Bonaventure 65, No. 11 UCLA 58



