NCAA Tournament 2018: Tennessee vs. Wright State live stream, TV channel, time, date

It was a long wait, but March Madness is finally upon us. No. 3 Tennessee will kick off its NCAA Tournament with a matchup against No. 14 Wright St., winner of the Horizon League. Here's how to watch the game.

About No. 3 Tennessee

The Vols were picked 11th in the preseason SEC poll, which is among the reasons it's not crazy to suggest their 13-5 league record that resulted in an SEC championship is among the nation's biggest surprises. Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield are loads up front, and they're the reason why this Tennessee team won't be an easy out for anybody. They show up nearly every night.

About No. 14 Wright St.

Wright State is back in the NCAA Tournament field for the first time in 11 years, thanks to the balanced scoring of Grant Benzinger and Loudon Love. Their defense will be what keeps them in the mix to make some noise in the tournament.

Viewing Information