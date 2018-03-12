NCAA Tournament 2018: Texas A&M vs. Providence live stream, TV channel, time, date

Texas A&M may have earned a seventh-seed, but it certainly didn't get any favors in its draw. The Friars are a team that have the potential to make higher seeded teams' lives hell, and they want to start against the Aggies. After taking Villanova to OT for the Big East title, don't expect Providence to go down quietly.

About No. 7 Texas A&M

The Aggies made the NCAA Tournament easily despite starting 0-5 in the SEC -- and despite having multiple key players miss multiple key games. Texas A&M owns wins over West Virginia, Auburn and Kentucky. And Billy Kennedy's team has a future NBA player in Robert Williams, who is averaging 10.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in 25.7 minutes per game.

About No. 10 Providence

Consider Kyron Cartwright on the short list for potential March Madness superstars. He pushed Providence to overtime in the Big East championship game against Villanova. He's a senior stud. Providence is looking as good as any team seed eighth or lower at this point.

Viewing Information