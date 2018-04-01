NCAA Tournament 2018: Villanova is a victory away from capping an epic 5-year run that may never be matched

There's still time to win! Pick the Final Four winners in CBS Sports' Round-By-Round game and you could be in attendance next year.

SAN ANTONIO – After an historic Final Four performance on Saturday night, and after a historic season-long performance from Jay Wright's Villanova Wildcats, I feel I can say this with confidence:

This Villanova program is one 40-minute basketball game away from completing the finest five-year run since John Wooden was coaching at UCLA.

What this Villanova offensive juggernaut did on Saturday night to a really good, No. 1 seed Kansas team was impressive. In an easy 95-79 victory, the Wildcats tied the single-game Final Four record for made 3-pointers with 13 in the first half. The Wildcats finished with 18 3-pointers on 40 attempts.

On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors of college basketball also set the record for most 3-pointers in a single NCAA Tournament, breaking VCU's record of 61 back in 2011 and have made 66 3-pointers in the NCAA Tournament, and still have a game to play. This should not be all that much of a surprise; after all, Villanova has the second-highest offensive efficiency since KenPom.com started measuring offensive efficiency in the 2001-02 season.

But what Villanova has accomplished over the past five seasons is simply absurd.

Check this out:

In 2014, Villanova was a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. It lost to UConn (which went on to win the title) in the second round, finishing with 29 wins.



In 2015, Villanova was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. It lost to North Carolina State in the second round, finishing with 33 wins.



In 2016, Villanova was a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. It beat North Carolina at the buzzer to win the national title, finishing with 35 wins.



In 2017, Villanova was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. It lost in the second round to Wisconsin, finishing with 32 wins.



And this season, Villanova was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. If the Wildcats beat Michigan on Monday night, that'll be Villanova's second national title in three seasons, and will be a program-record 36 wins.

If Villanova cuts down the nets on Monday night, this will be one of the greatest five-year runs in college basketball history, period. The program's record since the 2013-14 season would be 165-21.

Coach K's greatest five-year run started with the 1997-98 season. Those five seasons, Coach K's teams won a combined 164 games, and one national title. Bill Self's greatest five-year run started with the 2006-07 season: 165 wins, and one national title. Jerry Tarkanian? Starting in the 1990-91 season, UNLV won 163 games over five years, and one national title.

It's no coincidence this run started in the first year of the "new" Big East Conference. The breakup of the old Big East was a potential death knell for programs like Villanova; instead, the new basketball-centric conference has rejuvenated not just Villanova but old-school Big East school like Seton Hall and Providence as well as new-school Big East schools like Xavier and Creighton.

It's also no coincidence that Villanova's remarkable five-year run has come as traditional blueblood schools have become obsessed with one-and-dones. Villanova has eschewed the pursuit of one-and-dones in favor of "program" guys. Players like Ryan Arcidiacono and Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges have developed over their three or four years at Villanova into legit NBA talents, but they've also become accomplished collegiate veterans. And that's how you get sustained success in the college game: Not by chasing the talent, but by mixing talent and experience in a program with such a distinct identity as Villanova's.

I don't know for sure if Villanova will win Monday night, but after seeing how they dismantled Kansas on Saturday, I can't see how they could lose.

And I do know this: If Villanova, for the second time in three seasons, again cuts down the nets on a Monday night in April, this isn't just one great college basketball team. It would be the crown jewel in the greatest five-year run in recent college hoops memory.