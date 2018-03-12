NCAA Tournament 2018: Virginia vs. UMBC live stream, bracket, TV, channel, time, date

It was no surprise that Virginia earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, and the Cavaliers will begin their march toward the title game with No. 16 UMBC in the South Region.

About No. 1 Virginia

It's hard to find many teams that everyone can agree on in 2018, but Virginia being really freaking good is a consensus opinion. Arguably less was expected of this particular Tony Bennett team heading into the season and yet it could be the one that leads him to his first Final Four appearance. Guard play is always a key to generating offense in these tight tournament situations, and in that sense Virginia will always have an advantage with the steady hand of senior Devon Hall at point guard.

About No. 16 UMBC

UMBC is a surprise entry into the NCAA Tournament field, after knocking off perennial tournament darling Vermont in the America East Tournament final on a stunning buzzer-beater from senior Jairus Lyles. Will UMBC become the first 16-seed to upset a No. 1? Probably not. But that doesn't make their story any less incredible.

