NCAA Tournament 2018: West Virginia vs. Murray State live stream, bracket, time, date

The West Virginia Mountaineers tied for second place in the Big 12 regular season, and yet still finished two seed lines below Texas Tech, which landed a 3 seed in the East Region. You think Bob Huggins hasn't already noticed that and plastered it on a bulletin board?

That should be plenty of motivation for a Mountaineers team loaded with talent and experience.

About No. 5 seed West Virginia



West Virginia's mixture of in-your-face defense and experience will be why many will be picking the Mountaineers to make it past the second weekend of the Big Dance. Seniors Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles can chomp up even the best offensive backcourt threats, and sophomore Sagaba Konate is the most discourteous shot-blocker in the league not named Mo Bamba.

About No. 12 seed Murray State



Murray State ran through the Ohio Valley Conference and dominated the postseason tournament, too, to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012. The Racers are solid on both ends of the floor, and they've got a dynamic inside-out duo in Jonathan Stark and Terrell Miller that can light you up on any given night. They carry a 13-game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament.

Viewing Information