NCAA Tournament 2018: When is Selection Sunday, TV channel, live stream, time, date
Every pertinent detail about Selection Sunday -- from date to time, and what channel to catch the reveal
March Madness officially kicks into high gear on Selection Sunday, when the NCAA selection committee reveals the highly-anticipated field of 68 teams named to the NCAA Tournament.
It's an annual tradition unlike any other. Like clockwork, everyone across the country waits on pins and needles as Greg Gumbel and the studio crew meticulously unveil the bracket region-by-region. There's never a shortage of drama, fun and intrigue on one of the sport's hallmark days.
This year the show will be televised on TBS, which will be the home of the Final Four on March 31. The rest of the NCAA Tournament games will appear on CBS, TBS, TNT, or TruTV.
Here's how and when you can catch the Selection Sunday reveal this year.
Viewing information
- TV: TBS
- Date: March 11, 2018
- Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
- Stream: NCAA.com
-
Arizona wins in Miller's return
Arizona's coach returned to an ovation and led the Wildcats to a win over Stanford
-
You won't believe Louisville's loss
Louisville led by four points with one second left and lost on a buzzer beater
-
WATCH: UCF takes Wichita State to OT
The Shockers held on for a 75-71 win in overtime
-
Arizona's Allonzo Trier cleared by NCAA
Arizona's undergone a fortunate turn of events: Trier is eligible and Sean Miller will coach...
-
Arizona says Miller will remain coach
The university board of regents met Thursday to discuss Miller's fate in the wake of allegations...
-
Former 4-star guard Felton leaving UNC
Felton was a top-30 prospect in the Class of 2017