NCAA Tournament 2018: When is Selection Sunday, TV channel, live stream, time, date

March Madness officially kicks into high gear on Selection Sunday, when the NCAA selection committee reveals the highly-anticipated field of 68 teams named to the NCAA Tournament.

It's an annual tradition unlike any other. Like clockwork, everyone across the country waits on pins and needles as Greg Gumbel and the studio crew meticulously unveil the bracket region-by-region. There's never a shortage of drama, fun and intrigue on one of the sport's hallmark days.

This year the show will be televised on TBS, which will be the home of the Final Four on March 31. The rest of the NCAA Tournament games will appear on CBS, TBS, TNT, or TruTV.

Here's how and when you can catch the Selection Sunday reveal this year.

Viewing information

