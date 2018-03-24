NCAA Tournament 2018: When is the Final Four? Date, time, city, schedule, location, TV info

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

We started with 68, and now we're down to eight. By the time Sunday night rolls around, only four teams will remain. So who will it be? A blue-blood like Duke or Kansas or an upstart newcomer like Loyola-Chicago? Only time will tell.

Making the Elite Eight is a tremendous accomplishment for a college basketball teams, but none of the teams are going to be happy if they go home. They want to make it to the Final Four in San Antonio, where they'll get the chance to play for the national championship.

Those Elite Eight games will be played Saturday and Sunday night. That means the road to the Final Four -- which will take place in San Antonio, Texas, this season -- is nearly paved.

Below are dates, tip times, and the television schedule for the event, which begins on March 31.

Final Four

When : Saturday, March 31

: Saturday, March 31 TV : TBS



: TBS Time : Game 1 tip: 6:09 p.m. ET | Game 2 tip: 8:49 p.m. ET



: Game 1 tip: 6:09 p.m. ET | Game 2 tip: 8:49 p.m. ET Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas



National Championship