NCAA Tournament 2018: When is the Final Four? Date, time, schedule, city, location, TV info

The road to the Final Four is nearly paved. We started with 68, and now we're down to six. By the time Sunday night rolls around, only four teams will remain. Loyola-Chicago surprised the nation by punching its ticket with a win over Kansas State on Saturday. Michigan followed suit by ousting Florida State. So who will join the Ramblers and Wolverines?

Will both 1 seeds -- Kansas and Villanova -- get in? Or will Duke and Texas Tech spoil their plans? Only time will tell. Making the Elite Eight is a tremendous accomplishment, but none of the four remaining teams vying to advance will be too happy if they go home Sunday. They want to make it to the Final Four in San Antonio, where they'll get the chance to play for the national championship.

Below are dates, tip times, and the television schedule for the event, which begins on March 31.

Final Four

Saturday, March 31

TBS



Game 1 tip: 6:09 p.m. ET | Game 2 tip: 8:49 p.m. ET



Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas



National Championship