NCAA Tournament 2018: Why, how Selection Sunday show is different this year

The 2018 NCAA Tournament selection show is going to have a different look this year, changing up the format from years past to let fans know exactly who will be in the Big Dance shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

We've broken down what to expect, what's different and what will still be the same in 2018 below in fan-friendly FAQ form.

Where can I find the selection show?

For the first time ever, the NCAA Tournament selection show will be broadcast on TBS.

Is there a streaming option?

The Selection Show can also be watched on NCAA March Madness Live, which is the official live streaming product of March Madness and available on all digital devices.

When will I know if my favorite team made the tournament?

Almost immediately. The biggest twist in this year's format is announcing the selection committee's full 68-team list of NCAA Tournament participants before revealing the brackets for all four regions. For bubble teams, this takes away some of the suspense and/or dread from waiting through entire segments of region-by-region reveal and analysis.

All 68 teams will be revealed at approximately 6:10 p.m. ET. The matchups will follow, with the full bracket reveal expected to be done by approximately 6:30 p.m. ET.

What's up with the studio audience?

As Ernie Johnson and Greg Gumbel share the hosting duties, they will be joined by not only a full cast of analysts but a live studio audience. Clark Kellogg, Charles Barkley, Seth Davis and Kenny Smith will be in Atlanta to provide analysis for the live audience and fans tuning in from across the globe.

Will we hear from the selection committee?

Yes. selection committee chair Bruce Rasmussen will also join Adam Zucker from CBS Studios in New York to provide explanations about the process, seeding and most difficult decisions regarding teams in the 2018 field.

The combination of the live studio audience and the full 68-team reveal should generate a lot of excitement, as TBS hosts the Selection Show for the first time. This is the eighth year of CBS and Turner's partnership to broadcast the NCAA Tournament and TBS will also broadcast the Final Four from San Antonio. The Selection Show and Final Four will be back on CBS in 2019.