NCAA Tournament 2018: Xavier vs. Texas Southern live stream, bracket, TV, time

There's something bittersweet about winning a play-in to be No. 16. At least if you win to be an 11-seed you feel like you have a chance. However, Texas Southern faces an uphill battle as it plays a Xavier team that has Final Four aspirations, at the very least. Playing No. 1 is always daunting, but Texas Southern is 1-0 in this tournament and hoping for a miracle.

The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with its computer algorithm. This year SportsLine has plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a No. 4 in the Final Four.

Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.

Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket

About No. 1 Xavier

The Musketeers made program history with their first regular season Big East title. Chris Mack's team made a surprising run to the Elite Eight last year. Now this group is good enough to win a national title. Trevon Bluiett is one of the sport's most clutch performers.

About No. 16 Texas Southern

Texas Southern began its season 0-13 -- yes, 0-13! -- before turning things around and finishing the season 15-6, culminating with a SWAC tournament championship win over Arkansas Pine Bluff. The Tigers haven't lost in nearly a month, and enter the Big Dance on a seven game winning streak, plus a play-in win over NC Central.

Viewing Information