NCAA Tournament 2019: Kelvin Sampson, son come prepared with water guns to celebrate Houston victory
The Sampsons came locked and loaded for a full-on celebration after defeating No. 11 seed Ohio State
TULSA, Okla. -- Houston coach Kelvin Sampson and his son, Kellen, know how to coach. They also know how to celebrate.
The father-son duo led the No. 3 seed Cougars to a 78-58 beatdown of No. 11 seed Ohio State inside the BOK Center on Sunday, advancing to the first Sweet 16 in the program's proud history since the Phi Slama Jama era ended in 1984. After the game, they came locked and loaded for a party, spraying their players with water guns as they charged joyously into the locker room.
"I went in armed this time," said the elder Sampson, who knew a cold water bath would be in store for him if Houston did what it was expected to do on Sunday. "I was going to get it, but I was going to get my licks in. These guys, you know, they don't just dump water on you. It's the coldest water ever. That's a water bath of joy."
And a water bath it was. The Sampsons came ready for a party, but they were greeted with a locker room full of college kids who had one idea in mind -- and that was making a water bath of the entire locker room.
"We're on social media and we saw other teams and how fun it looked," said senior Galen Robinson of the team's idea to drench everything in sight. "When I went to bed last night, all I was thinking about was winning just so we can do that, so I can see how it feels. To be going to the Sweet 16, it feels amazing."
After a gut-wrenching second-round loss to Michigan last season at the buzzer, Houston is advancing into the second weekend -- and having a drenching good time doing it.
