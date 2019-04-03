NCAA Tournament 2019: Texas Tech national title bettor could turn $1,500 into $300,000

Imagine placing a 200-1 bet on a college basketball team to win the national championship in November. Now imagine, if you will, that bet being two wins away from cashing in.

That's what one bettor, according to ESPN, is faced with this week after wagering $1,500 on a 200-1 bet on Texas Tech four months ago. The Red Raiders are in the Final Four this week and face No. 2 seed Michigan State on Saturday night in Minneapolis. A win gets them into the title game, and a win in the title game ... well, one person would be $300,000 richer.

The odds of the ticket are cashing are low. But then again, so were the 200-1 odds Texas Tech would win it all the person wagered on. Now it's nearly cashing. According to ESPN, the bettor could be looking to hedge the bet, and the ticket has been posted at PropSwap, a marketplace where bettors can buy and sell futures tickets, for $65,000.

Texas Tech is a 2.5 point underdog against Michigan State in the Final Four on Saturday according to updated odds from SportsLine, and would likely be an underdog in the championship game if No. 1 seed Virginia dispatches of No. 5 seed Auburn on the other side of the bracket as odds project.