NCAA Tournament 2019: Whiteboard of Houston's Kelvin Sampson becomes instant meme

Sampson and UH are going viral thanks to a hilarious whiteboard

TULSA -- The NCAA Tournament provides a stage where mistakes are amplified, where tremendous feats of athleticism are sometimes hyperbolized, and, of course, where memes are often generated. The best of 2019 has arrived.

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson provided a meme unlikely to be topped in March Madness on Friday evening when he went to the drawing board -- literally -- and came up with one word: MISTAKES.

Predictably, the whiteboard headline became instant Twitter fodder for the masses, and it was absolutely beautiful. Here's a few of the best of many:

So thank you, NCAAs, for providing the stage that no other sport can provide for such a silly and irrelevant event to become a viral sensation. The best.

