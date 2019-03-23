NCAA Tournament 2019: Whiteboard of Houston's Kelvin Sampson becomes instant meme

TULSA -- The NCAA Tournament provides a stage where mistakes are amplified, where tremendous feats of athleticism are sometimes hyperbolized, and, of course, where memes are often generated. The best of 2019 has arrived.

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson provided a meme unlikely to be topped in March Madness on Friday evening when he went to the drawing board -- literally -- and came up with one word: MISTAKES.

Houston basketball coach Kelvin Sampson just wrote 'mistakes' on the whiteboard pic.twitter.com/QEH2KfmspL — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 23, 2019

Predictably, the whiteboard headline became instant Twitter fodder for the masses, and it was absolutely beautiful. Here's a few of the best of many:

"Maybe I should give him a second chance ..." pic.twitter.com/WSwZqoV1IA — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 23, 2019

My friends showing me my old tweets pic.twitter.com/rjHeOKj8vm — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) March 22, 2019

So thank you, NCAAs, for providing the stage that no other sport can provide for such a silly and irrelevant event to become a viral sensation. The best.