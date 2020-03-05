NCAA Tournament 2020 schedule: When does March Madness start this year?

March has finally arrived, and we're anticipating that this year's NCAA Tournament should be especially chaotic. With seven different teams holding the mantle as No. 1 in college basketball throughout various points in the regular season, we've learned over the last few months that any team is capable of pulling off an upset in any venue on any given night. The race to the title is wide-open.

Take these regular season results as an example: Evansville -- as a 25-point underdog on Nov. 12, 2019 -- knocked off No. 1 Kentucky on the Wildcats' home court. Then, two weeks later, Stephen F. Austin topped No. 1 Duke in overtime on Duke's own court -- at the buzzer as a 27.5-point dog. Both outcomes went down as top-five largest upsets in the sport over the last 15 years.

So yes, prepare yourself accordingly this March. Buzzer beaters, bracket busters -- there's bound to be some wild results that will have you ripping up that bracket before the second weekend of the tourney arrives. And now, it's nearly time to get this show on the road.

Selection Sunday is set for March 15 (6 p.m. ET on CBS), and as always, First Four games will be played subsequent to that in Dayton, Ohio, starting two days removed from the revealing of the field of 68.

The NCAA Tournament will conclude in Atlanta with the Final Four taking place on April 4. The national title game is set for Monday, April 6.

2020 NCAA Tournament dates, schedule



March 15 : Selection Sunday ( Bracket reveal details

: Selection Sunday ( March 17-18 : First Four

: First Four March 19-20 : First round

: First round March 21-22 : Second round



: Second round March 26-27 : Sweet 16 (New York, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles)

: Sweet 16 (New York, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles) March 28-29 : Elite Eight (New York, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles)

: Elite Eight (New York, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles) April 4 : Final Four in (Atlanta)



: Final Four in (Atlanta) April 6: National Championship (Atlanta)

The television schedule for the 2020 NCAA Tournament will be released once the 68-team field is filled on Selection Sunday. CBS and TBS will each broadcast 21 games, while truTV will air 13 games (including the First Four) and TNT will televise 12 games along with special TeamCast presentations of the Final Four and national title game.