The NCAA Tournament is set to get underway with the bulk of the action taking place on Friday and Saturday, and, like most years the tournament takes places, it is the hottest ticket in sports. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year's tournament was canceled. This year, the NCAA Tournament is only allowing a limited number of tickets since there's limited capacity at each of the games in the hub city of Indianapolis.

Despite there being a limited number of seats available, the average ticket is a rather affordable $143 for the first two rounds of the tournament, according to data from StubHub.

Over the last three years of the NCAA Tournament, the average ticket price has been $255. The average ticket for the opening two rounds are always the most affordable since the stakes aren't quite as high as the later rounds when the field dwindles down.

Here's how that average ticket price of the last three years breaks down:

$189 in 2018

$161 in 2019

$143 in 2021

The majority of the ticket buyers are from Indiana and Illinois this year, which means fans aren't traveling from nearly as far as they would normally for the NCAA Tournament. In fact, 46 percent of the ticket buyers hail from either Indiana or Illinois this year.

That isn't exactly out of the ordinary, though.

"As we are seeing across any live events that are beginning to welcome fans back into stands, there is a pent up demand and ticket sales are indicating that with a reasonable amount of sales, considering the reduced capacity," StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli told CBS Sports. "The tournament is always fun to watch across the country but we often see much of our demand come from local buyers where the events are hosted or the alumni and student base from those who can easily travel to that location.

"This year isn't any different in that Indiana and Illinois buyers are driving the majority of sales, representing a combined total of over 46% of total sales so far."

StubHub is seeing only an estimated 30 percent of ticket sales that they've gotten in previous years when the NCAA Tournament was at full capacity. The ticket company believes the turnout is "great," considering that each Indianapolis-area venue only allows 25 percent capacity.

Much like the opening two rounds, ticket prices for the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 are also more affordable than they have been in the past. The average ticket price for the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 this year is $267, which is considerable less than previous years. The Sweet 16 and Elite 8 average ticket price was $405 in 2018 and $417 in 2019.