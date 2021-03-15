The 2021 NCAA Tournament gets underway this week, which means fans everywhere are beginning to fill out their March Madness bracket. One of the most common upsets in the NCAA bracket is a No. 12-seed beating a No. 5. In fact, there have been a total of 50 upsets by 12-seeds since the NCAA Tournament bracket expanded in 1985. Murray State steamrolled Marquette as a 12-seed in 2019, with Ja Morant recording a triple-double in the victory.

Last tournament, SportsLine's computer simulation nailed massive upsets, including huge wins by No. 13 seed UC-Irvine over No. 4 seed Kansas State, No. 10 seed Florida over No. 7 seed Nevada, and No. 12 seed Oregon over No. 5 seed Wisconsin.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has nailed 15 of the 26 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds the past four tournaments and nailed 14 teams in the Sweet 16 last time.

Top 2021 March Madness bracket upset picks

One team set to pull off a shocking upset in 2021 March Madness brackets: No. 9 seed St. Bonaventure upsets No. 8 LSU in a first-round matchup in the East Region. The Bonnies feature one of the most suffocating defenses in the nation. In fact, St. Bonaventure is giving up just 60.1 points per game on average, which ranks fourth in the country. The Bonnies have held their opponents under 60 points in six of their last seven games.

LSU, meanwhile, features a fast-paced offense that is scoring 82.2 points per contest. The Tigers feature the nation's eighth-ranked scoring offense, but they've committed 312 turnovers this season, which ranks 175th in Division 1 college basketball.

The Bonnies are scoring significantly fewer points than the Tigers (70.3 per game), but they take care of the ball offensively, having committed just 211 turnovers in 19 games, the 24th-best mark in the land. In a game where every possession will be critical, turnovers could play a major factor in the outcome, which bodes well for St. Bonaventure.

Another huge curveball in the East Region: No. 5 seed Colorado falls in the first round to No. 12 Georgetown. The Hoyas feature a balanced offense, with four players averaging double-digits. The Hoyas are led by guard Jahvon Blair, who's averaging 15.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Center Qudus Wahab is also a major factor for the Hoyas, recording 12.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. Wahab recorded a double-double in Georgetown's dominant victory over Creighton in the Big East championship game, while Blair added 18 points and five assists.

Colorado enters March Madness 2021 with a 22-8 overall record, but the Buffaloes struggle on the defensive glass. In fact, Colorado ranks 191st in the nation in defensive rebounding, averaging only 25.13 per game. Georgetown, meanwhile, is pulling down 11.68 offensive rebounds per game, which will give the Hoyas valuable second-chance opportunities.

