The 2021 NCAA Tournament will be held entirely within the state of Indiana because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the Purdue Boilermakers are the only in-state team that made the 2021 March Madness bracket. Purdue is the No. 4 seed in the South Region and will seek a fourth consecutive Sweet 16 appearance starting against North Texas on Friday. Does Purdue staying in-state mean you should have the Boilermakers going deep in your 2021 NCAA bracket?

Meanwhile, Gonzaga may not have been afforded the typical geographical advantage that comes with earning the No. 1 overall seed, but the 26-0 Bulldogs still look poised to make a deep March Madness 2021 run. Gonzaga has only made the Final Four once, but a national championship this year would make the Zags the first undefeated title-winner since Indiana in 1976. Before making any 2021 March Madness predictions, be sure to check out the 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Last tournament, SportsLine's computer simulation nailed massive upsets, including huge wins by No. 13 seed UC-Irvine over No. 4 seed Kansas State, No. 10 seed Florida over No. 7 seed Nevada, and No. 12 seed Oregon over No. 5 seed Wisconsin.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has nailed 15 of the 26 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds the past four tournaments and nailed 14 teams in the Sweet 16 last time.

There's simply no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2021 March Madness pools. Now, the model has simulated every possible matchup in the 2021 NCAA Tournament and revealed its bracket. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Top 2021 March Madness bracket upset picks

One team set to pull off a shocking upset in 2021 March Madness brackets: No. 9 St. Bonaventure beats No. 8 LSU. The Bonnies made it to the 1970 Final Four, eventually falling to Jacksonville in the national semifinals and then to New Mexico State in the third-place game.

Although it may seem like a David vs. Goliath matchup, St. Bonaventure won the Atlantic 10 regular-season title and then earned the automatic bid by smacking VCU in the tournament title game. The Bonnies allow a stingy 60.4 points per game, and junior guard Kyle Lofton delivers 14.6 points and 5.5 assists per outing.

LSU went 18-9 in the SEC and took eventual tournament champion Alabama to the wire before falling in the title game. LSU ranks 13th in the country in scoring at 82.1 points per game, but allows a robust 75.3 points per outing. SportsLine's model sees Lofton, Jaren Holmes, Jalen Adaway, Dominick Welch and Osun Osunniyi all scoring in double-digits against the Tigers and has St. Bonaventure advancing to the second round in 48 percent of its 2021 NCAA Tournament simulations.

Another huge curveball in the East Region: The No. 6 seed BYU Cougars knock off the No. 3 seed Texas Longhorns to advance to the Sweet 16. The model has both teams advancing out of the first round.

The Cougars have been the superior shooting team (37.8 percent from the three-point line) and better defensive rebounding team (76.7 percent), which should give them a leg-up. BYU should also have plenty of confidence after winning five of its last six games and taking Gonzaga to the brink in the WCC Championship Game. That's a big reason why SportsLine's model has BYU advancing to the Sweet 16 in almost half of its 2021 NCAA Tournament simulations.

How to make 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

SportsLine's model also has one region where you need to pick the No. 2 seed, while the Nos. 10, 11 and 13 seeds all deliver huge first-round upsets. Nailing those picks could literally make or break your bracket.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2021 bracket? And which underdogs shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which No. 2 seed you need to target, and see which region you need to pick the 10, 11, and 13 seeds, all from the model that's called 15 of the 26 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds in the last four tournaments.