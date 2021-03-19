Making the NCAA Tournament is one of the most exciting moments for many college athletes. For one BYU player though, the first night of the tournament could've went slightly better.

On Thursday, Jesse Wade got stuck in an elevator while on location in Indianapolis. Wade handled what is many people's worst nightmare really well, though he did later say it was the "scariest moment of my life." The BYU player didn't have to wait for the fire department to come rescue him, because he had teammates willing to do whatever it took to get him out of the elevator.

"I knew the boys had my back," Wade tweeted. Take a look at the video of him being rescued:

They worked as a squad to pry the elevator doors opened and it took a few tries before they were able to open them enough to make room for Wade to make his great escape. Wade was screaming, "oh my. god," while his teammates all discussed a plan and worked together to get him out.

The team kept up this high energy when it was time to take their COVID-19 tests, getting introduced like it was a game and walking through their teammates as they cheered before entering a room to take the mandatory tests.

When it came time for Wade to grab his test, he was introduced as "just recently freed" and then proceeded to recreate the moment he got stuck in the elevator. When he was finished, his teammates erupted and he headed with the others to take his test.

BYU will play the winner of UCLA and Michigan State on Saturday night.