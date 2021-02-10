Start updating your calendar now: NCAA Tournament tip times for the upcoming postseason have landed. Featured are primetime slots for every Elite Eight game, standalone TV windows on CBS and TBS for all Sweet 16 games, and of course, an official date and time for the one-hour Selection Show where the official bracket will be revealed for the Big Dance.

The entire TV schedule for the 2021 NCAA Tournament can be found below.

The Selection Show will be held on Sunday, March 14 from 6-7 p.m. ET on CBS.

The First Four will take place on Thursday, March 18 with a 5 p.m. game on truTV and a 6:20 p.m. tip on TBS.

As previously announced, the 48 games that comprise the first and second rounds will start later than usual this year. With games starting at noon each day, the first round will be played on Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20 with the second round following on Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22. Games will air across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

The schedule has been organized so that there will be at least one game played from noon until nearly midnight across the four days of the first two rounds. Of course, second-round games will be spaced out a bit more given there will be half as many.

Sweet 16 games will air on Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28. CBS will broadcast the first two games in the afternoon on both days with coverage beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. TBS will televise two games in prime-time each night beginning at 7 p.m.

Elite Eight games -- scheduled for Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30 -- will also be split by the channels. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. Monday on CBS and 6 p.m. Tuesday on TBS.

CBS will also provide coverage for this year's Final Four on Saturday, April 3 and national championship game on Monday, April 5. Pregame coverage for the Final Four will begin at 2 p.m. with the first game set for 5 p.m. The title game will tip at 9 p.m.

Check out the full schedule is listed below. In total, CBS will broadcast 24 games, while Turner Sports will air 43 across its three networks (TBS, TNT and truTV). March Madness Live will again be your home for live streaming access to this year's NCAA Tournament with all 67 games being aired live online.

2021 NCAA Tournament TV schedule

First Four

Thursday, March 18 Time Channel Game 1 5 p.m. truTV Game 2 6:20 p.m. TBS Game 3 8:30 p.m. truTV Game 4 9:50 p.m. TBS

First round

Friday, March 19 Time Channel Game 5 Noon CBS Game 6 12:30 p.m. truTV Game 7 1 p.m. TBS Game 8 1:30 p.m. TNT Game 9 2:45 p.m. CBS Game 10 3:20 p.m. truTV Game 11 3:50 p.m. TBS Game 12 4:20 p.m. TNT Game 13 6:15 p.m. TBS Game 14 7 p.m. CBS Game 15 7 p.m. truTV Game 16 7:15 p.m. TNT Game 17 9:10 p.m. TBS Game 18 9:30 p.m. CBS Game 19 9:45 p.m. truTV Game 20 9:50 p.m. TNT Saturday, March 20 Time Channel Game 21 Noon CBS Game 22 12:30 p.m. truTV Game 23 1 p.m. TBS Game 24 1:30 p.m. TNT Game 25 1 p.m. CBS Game 26 3:20 p.m. truTV Game 27 3:50 p.m. TBS Game 28 4:20 p.m. TNT Game 29 6:15 p.m. TBS Game 30 7 p.m. CBS Game 31 7 p.m. truTV Game 32 7:15 p.m. TNT Game 33 9:10 p.m. TBS Game 34 9:30 p.m. CBS Game 35 9:45 p.m. truTV Game 36 9:50 p.m. TNT

Second round

Sunday, March 21 Time Channel Game 37 Noon CBS Game 38 2:30 p.m. CBS Game 39 5 p.m. CBS Game 40 6 p.m. TNT Game 41 7 p.m. TBS Game 42 7:30 p.m. truTV Game 43 8:30 p.m. TNT Game 44 9:30 p.m. TBS Monday, March 22 Time Channel Game 45 Noon CBS Game 46 2:30p.m. CBS Game 47 5 p.m. TBS Game 48 6 p.m. TNT Game 49 7 p.m. CBS Game 50 7:30 p.m. TBS Game 51 8:30 p.m. TNT Game 52 9:30 p.m. CBS

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27 Time Channel Game 53 2:30 p.m. CBS Game 54 5 p.m. CBS Game 55 7:15 p.m. TBS Game 56 9:45 p.m. TBS Sunday, March 28 Time Channel Game 57 2 p.m. CBS Game 58 4:45 p.m. CBS Game 59 7 p.m. TBS Game 60 9:30 p.m. TBS

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29 Time Channel Game 61 7 p.m. CBS Game 62 9:45 p.m. CBS Tuesday, March 30 Time Channel Game 63 7 p.m. TBS Game 64 9:45 p.m. TBS

Final Four

Saturday, April 3 Time Channel Game 65 5 p.m. CBS Game 66 8:30 p.m. CBS

National championship