NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-First Four Practice
USATSI

Start updating your calendar now: NCAA Tournament tip times for the upcoming postseason have landed. Featured are primetime slots for every Elite Eight game, standalone TV windows on CBS and TBS for all Sweet 16 games, and of course, an official date and time for the one-hour Selection Show where the official bracket will be revealed for the Big Dance.

The entire TV schedule for the 2021 NCAA Tournament can be found below.

The Selection Show will be held on Sunday, March 14 from 6-7 p.m. ET on CBS.

The First Four will take place on Thursday, March 18 with a 5 p.m. game on truTV and a 6:20 p.m. tip on TBS.

As previously announced, the 48 games that comprise the first and second rounds will start later than usual this year. With games starting at noon each day, the first round will be played on Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20 with the second round following on Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22. Games will air across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

The schedule has been organized so that there will be at least one game played from noon until nearly midnight across the four days of the first two rounds. Of course, second-round games will be spaced out a bit more given there will be half as many.

Sweet 16 games will air on Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28. CBS will broadcast the first two games in the afternoon on both days with coverage beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. TBS will televise two games in prime-time each night beginning at 7 p.m. 

Elite Eight games -- scheduled for Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30 -- will also be split by the channels. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. Monday on CBS and 6 p.m. Tuesday on TBS.

CBS will also provide coverage for this year's Final Four on Saturday, April 3 and national championship game on Monday, April 5. Pregame coverage for the Final Four will begin at 2 p.m. with the first game set for 5 p.m. The title game will tip at 9 p.m.

Check out the full schedule is listed below. In total, CBS will broadcast 24 games, while Turner Sports will air 43 across its three networks (TBS, TNT and truTV). March Madness Live will again be your home for live streaming access to this year's NCAA Tournament with all 67 games being aired live online.

2021 NCAA Tournament TV schedule

First Four

Thursday, March 18 Time Channel
Game 15 p.m.truTV
Game 2 6:20 p.m.TBS
Game 38:30 p.m.truTV
Game 49:50 p.m.TBS

First round

Friday, March 19 Time Channel
Game 5NoonCBS
Game 612:30 p.m.truTV
Game 71 p.m.TBS
Game 81:30 p.m.TNT
Game 92:45 p.m.CBS
Game 103:20 p.m.truTV
Game 113:50 p.m.TBS
Game 124:20 p.m.TNT
Game 136:15 p.m.TBS
Game 147 p.m.CBS
Game 157 p.m.truTV
Game 167:15 p.m.TNT
Game 179:10 p.m.TBS
Game 189:30 p.m.CBS
Game 199:45 p.m.truTV
Game 209:50 p.m.TNT
Saturday, March 20 Time Channel
Game 21NoonCBS
Game 2212:30 p.m.truTV
Game 231 p.m.TBS
Game 241:30 p.m.TNT
Game 251 p.m.CBS
Game 263:20 p.m.truTV
Game 273:50 p.m.TBS
Game 284:20 p.m.TNT
Game 296:15 p.m.TBS
Game 307 p.m.CBS
Game 317 p.m.truTV
Game 327:15 p.m.TNT
Game 339:10 p.m.TBS
Game 349:30 p.m.CBS
Game 359:45 p.m.truTV
Game 369:50 p.m.TNT

Second round

Sunday, March 21 TimeChannel
Game 37NoonCBS
Game 382:30 p.m.CBS
Game 395 p.m.CBS
Game 406 p.m.TNT
Game 417 p.m.TBS
Game 427:30 p.m.truTV
Game 438:30 p.m.TNT
Game 449:30 p.m.TBS
Monday, March 22 TimeChannel
Game 45NoonCBS
Game 462:30p.m.CBS
Game 475 p.m.TBS
Game 486 p.m.TNT
Game 497 p.m.CBS
Game 507:30 p.m.TBS
Game 518:30 p.m.TNT
Game 529:30 p.m.CBS

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27Time Channel
Game 532:30 p.m.CBS
Game 545 p.m.CBS
Game 557:15 p.m.TBS
Game 569:45 p.m.TBS
Sunday, March 28 Time Channel
Game 572 p.m.CBS
Game 584:45 p.m.CBS
Game 597 p.m.TBS
Game 609:30 p.m.TBS

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29 Time Channel
Game 617 p.m.CBS
Game 629:45 p.m.CBS
Tuesday, March 30 Time Channel
Game 637 p.m.TBS
Game 649:45 p.m.TBS

Final Four

Saturday, April 3 Time Channel
Game 655 p.m.CBS
Game 668:30 p.m.CBS

National championship

Monday, April 5 Time Channel
Game 679 p.m.CBS