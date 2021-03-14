The March Madness field of 68 is set (you can print out your bracket here). Every year, there are a handful of teams that barely squeezed their way in while others were left feeling like they were snubbed. This year is no exception.

The last four teams to make the field for this year are Michigan State, UCLA, Wichita State and Drake. All No. 11 seeds, Michigan State and UCLA will face off in the East Region's first round while Wichita State and Drake will play in the West Region. Both games will take place on Thursday, March 18.

It's a bit jarring to see powerhouse programs like Michigan State and UCLA play in a first-round game, but both teams were bounced in the first games of their respective conference tournaments. Wichita State and Drake were bubble teams that benefitted from the selection committee's more mid-major friendly field.

The field is set! Create a bracket pool to compete against friends or play solo for your chance to win a brand new Nissan Rogue and a college basketball dream trip. Get in the action today.

Still, there are a handful of teams that had a case to make the tournament. Normally, they'd be NIT bound, but because COVID-19 still looms over college basketball's postseason, some of those snubs may have a chance to make the tournament anyway as a replacement.

The first four replacement teams, in order, are Louisville, Colorado State, Saint Louis, and Ole Miss. Should any team in the 68-team field withdraw between now and Tuesday, March 16, because of COVID-19 issues, Louisville will get first dibs at the slot. Colorado State will be second for a team's slot, and so on. If a team has to bail after the March 16 deadline, then that team is out of the field and their opponent gets to advance to the next round.

There will be no re-seeding -- meaning that, theoretically, Louisville could replace No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga should it have to withdraw.