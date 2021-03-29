Half of the 2021 NCAA Tournament Final Four will be decided after Monday's two Elite Eight games on CBS. The first contest of the night pits the 12th-seeded Oregon State Beavers vs. the second-seeded Houston Cougars at 7:15 p.m. ET. The Beavers (20-12), who many picked to finish last in the Pac-12 before the season started, advanced with a 65-58 Sweet 16 win over eighth-seeded Loyola-Chicago, while the Cougars (27-3) rolled past the 11th-seeded Syracuse Orange, 62-46. The nightcap at 9:57 p.m. ET will feature the third-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks (25-6), a 72-70 winner over Oral Roberts on Saturday, against the top-seeded Baylor Bears (25-2), one of three No. 1 seeds still alive. The Bears downed Villanova 62-51 in a Sweet 16 matchup.

Houston is making its deepest tournament run since reaching the National Championship Game in 1984, where it lost to Georgetown 84-75. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Cougars as eight-point favorites and the Bears as 7.5-point favorites in the latest college basketball odds for the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Before making any 2021 NCAA Tournament picks or March Madness predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's Matt Severance has to say.

A well-connected writer and handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005, Severance entered the NCAA Tournament on a stunning run: He is on a blistering 134-99 roll on college basketball picks against the spread, returning $2,494 to $100 bettors during that span. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Severance has locked in three confident best bets for Monday games in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament 2021. If you parlay his picks, you could be looking at a payout of around 6-1. You can see them only at SportsLine.

Top 2021 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight expert picks for Monday

Severance studied Monday's two-game NCAA Tournament schedule and has crunched the numbers and has posted three best bets. He likes the under 130 total points for the Oregon State vs. Houston matchup.

The Beavers are the highest seed remaining, while the Cougars showed their defensive prowess by holding Syracuse to 12 points under their season low for points.

"In the three Big Dance wins, OSU is allowing 61.3 points," Severance told SportsLine. "Houston showed off its defensive chops in the Sweet 16 by giving up 46 points to Syracuse and hasn't surrendered more than 60 in three NCAA Tournament games. This will be a rock fight and probably the lowest-scoring Elite Eight matchup."

How to make 2021 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight parlays for Monday

Elsewhere on Monday, Severance has found an underdog he says it would be "nonsensical" to bet against at this point. You can see his best bets only at SportsLine.

So which NCAA Tournament picks should you make on Monday for a shot at a 6-1 return? And which underdog is a key part of Monday parlays? Visit SportsLine now to see Matt Severance's NCAA Tournaments picks for Monday, all from the handicapper on a massive college basketball picks run, and find out.