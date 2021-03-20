The 2021 NCAA Tournament resumes on Saturday with 16 more first-round games around the state of Indiana, including No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga and East top-seed Michigan beginning their road to a possible collision in the Final Four. The Bulldogs (26-0) are trying to become the first undefeated national champion since Indiana in 1976. They'll take on Norfolk State, which survived Appalachian State in a First Four game on Thursday night. Meanwhile, the Wolverines (20-4) enter the NCAA Tournament 2021 dealing with the potential season-ending foot injury to their second-leading scorer, Isaiah Livers.

Michigan starts play against Texas Southern, a 60-52 winner over Mount St. Mary's on Thursday. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bulldogs as 33.5-point favorites and the Wolverines as 25.5-point favorites in the latest college basketball odds for the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Before making any 2021 NCAA Tournament picks or predictions on those games or others, you need to see what red-hot SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach. Over the past two seasons, he is 223-181 against the spread with his college basketball picks, returning $2,325 to $100 players. In addition, on the SportsLine's Early Edge podcast last week he gave out one futures bet for the conference tournaments -- Georgia Tech to win the ACC -- and that wager successfully cashed at 10-1. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Top 2021 NCAA Tournament first-round expert picks for Saturday

Hartstein studied Saturday's 16-game slate and is bullish on 13th-seeded Ohio (+7.5) covering against fourth-seeded Virginia. The Bobcats (16-7) finished fifth in the MAC but tore through the conference tournament, beating Kent State, Toledo and Buffalo. They won the three games by an average of 14.7 points.

They'll face a Cavaliers team that won the ACC regular season title but was forced to withdraw from the conference tournament because of COVID-19 issues. Most of the roster had to quarantine this week due to contact tracing. "Grab the points but don't be surprised by an outright upset," Hartstein told SportsLine.

