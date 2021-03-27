The 2021 NCAA Tournament resumes on Saturday with four Sweet 16 games, including South No. 1 seed Baylor taking on perennial tournament contender Villanova and this year's Cinderella, Oral Roberts, facing Arkansas. The Bears (24-2) rolled through their first two NCAA tournament games, beating Hartford and Wisconsin by a combined 37 points. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bears as 7.5-point favorites in the latest Baylor vs. Villanova odds. Meanwhile the Golden Eagles (18-10) are looking to become the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight in the history of the tournament.

William Hill lists the Razorbacks as 11-point favorites in the latest Arkansas vs. Oral Roberts odds. The other two Sweet 16 games on Saturday are Loyola Chicago vs. Oregon State and Houston vs. Syracuse. Before making any 2021 NCAA Tournament picks or March Madness predictions, you need to see what red-hot SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach. Over the past two seasons, he is 239-188 against the spread with his college basketball picks, returning $3,155 to $100 players. And he enters the second week of the NCAA Tournament on a major heater, going 16-6 with his last 22 college basketball picks (encompassing the NCAA Tournament, NIT and College Basketball Invitational).

Top 2021 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 expert picks for Saturday

Hartstein studied Saturday's four-game slate and is bullish on No. 1 seed Baylor (-7.5) covering against fifth-seeded Villanova. The Bears have been ranked in the top three throughout a season in which they won the Big 12 regular season title. In two NCAA Tournament games, the team is limiting opponents to 40.4 percent shooting from the field and 30.2 percent from behind the 3-point arc.

On Saturday Baylor will be facing a Wildcats team that has been playing without point guard and team leader, Collin Gillespie, who is out for the season with a knee injury. That's a significant loss, considering the Bears have arguably the best defensive backcourt in the country and can exploit Villanova's hole in the backcourt. Through two tournament games, Baylor has forced 38 turnovers, tied with Oklahoma State for the most.

