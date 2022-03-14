Over the last 25 years, just three programs west of the Mississippi have won national championships: Baylor (2020), Kansas (2008) and Arizona (1997). Coincidentally, those three schools are all No. 1 seeds in the 2022 March Madness bracket, along with another school out west, Gonzaga. The Zags have never cut down the nets at the end of the NCAA Tournament, but they are the top overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket and are playing in the West Region. Mark Few's squad was one of five schools to be No. 1 in the AP Top 25 this season, as was the West's No. 2 seed, the Duke Blue Devils.

Can Duke send head coach Mike Krzyzewski out on a winning note? Can Gonzaga avoid the inevitable upsets of No. 1 seeds every year and finally claim its first NCAA Tournament bracket title? Before you make your 2022 NCAA Tournament predictions, see the March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's advanced computer model absolutely crushed its March Madness picks last tournament, beating over 92 percent of all CBS Sports brackets for the second time in three years. The model also nailed a whopping three teams in the Final Four last year.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 17 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. It also nailed some massive upsets last tournament, including predicting the championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor, and hit Houston's Midwest Region win even though the Cougars weren't the No. 1 seed. Getting those picks right could literally make or break your March Madness bracket.

Now, SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated the entire NCAA Tournament 10,000 times to come up with the perfect 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket and find out which teams will pull off the biggest upsets. You shouldn't even think about making a pick without seeing what their model has to say.

Top 2022 March Madness bracket upset picks

One team set to pull off a shocking upset in 2022 March Madness brackets: No. 9 Memphis knocks off No. 8 Boise State in the West region. Penny Hardaway's Tigers struggled early on despite having two of the most coveted freshmen, Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren. But the team has won 12 of its last 14 and came together in the wake of Bates being injured. Memphis is among the most active defensive teams in the country, ranking in the top 10 in blocks per game and the top 20 in steals per game.

Duren led the AAC in blocks per game (2.2), which could present a problem to a Boise State team that needs to venture into the lane to score. The Broncos rank dead last among the 68 tournament teams in the March Madness 2022 bracket in free throw percentage (64.9), so not getting easy points inside the arc could derail their offense. The inability to convert from the charity stripe is only magnified in a setting like the NCAA bracket 2022, and it's hard to advance when you leave points on the table. That weakness for No. 8 Boise State is a big reason why the model has No. 9 Memphis winning in well over 50 percent of simulations.

Meanwhile, Arkansas limps to the NCAA Tournament 2022 after losing two of its last three games. A major part of the Hogs' offense is getting to, and converting from, the free-throw line, but the offense looks stagnant if they aren't successful in doing that. That's not optimal news against Vermont, which allowed the fifth-fewest free throw attempts per game in the nation at 12.1. With its biggest strength taken away, Arkansas should struggle putting points on the scoreboard, which is why the model likes Vermont.

Another huge curveball in the West Region: No. 10 Davidson upsets No. 7 Michigan State. Few coaches can match the March Madness resume of Tom Izzo, but his squad has struggled in the lead -up to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The Spartans have gone 8-10 over their last 18 games, as their lack of a go-to guy has exposed the offense. Forward Gabe Brown is the only player averaging double-figure points (11.4), but he averaged just 10.1 against Big Ten foes.

Offense is certainly not a problem for Davidson, which ranks 11th in the nation in offensive efficiency. Michigan native Foster Loyer leads the team in points, but three other Wildcats also put up double-figures. The team also makes every possession count and is one of a dozen teams in the country that commits fewer than 10 turnovers per game.

How to make 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

SportsLine's model also says a No. 11 seed and a No. 5 seed make the Final Four. It also tells you which No. 12 and No. 10 seeds are a must-back. Nailing those picks could literally make or break your bracket. With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it is calling this year before locking in any NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2022 bracket? And which underdogs will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine here to see which No. 11 and No. 5 seeds make the Final Four, plus which 12- and 10-seeds are a must-back, all from the model that's nailed 17 double-digit seed upsets in the first round.