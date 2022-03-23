The ACC escaped the first weekend of the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket with the best record among power conferences. At 8-2, the conference has three teams in the 2022 March Madness Sweet 16, tied with the Big 12 for the most. No. 2 Duke was expected to reach the Sweet 16, but No. 8 North Carolina and No. 10 Miami (FL) knocked off top-two seeds to clinch their spots. All three remaining ACC schools also reside in different regions of the NCAA Tournament 2022 bracket, which gives the conference a chance to land three Final Four teams.

Only the Hurricanes are listed as Sweet 16 favorites in the latest 2022 NCAA Tournament odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Miami is a 2.5-point favorite over Iowa State in the rare 10-seed vs. 11-seed matchup. Should you back Miami with your Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament predictions, and which side of the college basketball spreads should you favor in the Carolina and Duke games? All of the 2022 NCAA Tournament lines for the March Madness Sweet 16 are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the college basketball betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Sweet 16 picks now.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past five-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $1,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

The model absolutely crushed its March Madness picks last tournament, beating over 92 percent of all CBS Sports brackets for the second time in three years. The model also nailed a whopping three teams in the Final Four last year.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest 2022 NCAA Tournament odds and locked in picks for every Sweet 16 matchup. Head to SportsLine now to see every pick.

Top 2022 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 predictions

One of the model's strongest Sweet 16 picks is that Gonzaga (-8.5) covers the spread against Arkansas. The Zags showed resolve in overcoming a 12-point second-half deficit against Memphis in the second round of the 2022 NCAA bracket. Gonzaga is averaging 54.5 points in the second halves of its two NCAA Tournament 2022 games, while Arkansas scored 53 points total in its sluggish second-round win over No. 12 New Mexico State.

Struggling on the offensive end has been the Razorbacks' biggest issue all year, as they shoot just 30.5 percent from beyond the arc. That mark ranks 66th out of the 68 tournament teams, while Gonzaga counters with the best two-point defense in all of college basketball. If the Zags limit opponents inside the arc and Arkansas struggles from the outside, it leaves little room for error for the Hogs. Those are just a couple of the reasons why the SportsLine model has Gonzaga covering in 70 percent of simulations.

Another one of its 2022 NCAA Tournament predictions: The Miami Hurricanes (-2.5) cover against the Iowa State Cyclones. The Hurricanes put on a show against the No. 2 seed Auburn Tigers on Sunday, securing a 79-61 victory.

Miami's Charlie Moore stuffed the stat sheet in the win over the Tigers, recording 15 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and three steals. Moore has now scored at least 15 points in his last four games, keying a Miami offense that is averaging just 9.3 turnovers per game, the sixth-best mark in college basketball. The Hurricanes will have ample opportunities on the offensive end of the floor, as the Cyclones rank 326th in the nation in defensive rebounds per game (22.65). According to SportsLine's model, Miami is covering the spread 60 percent of the time.

How to make 2022 NCAA Tournament picks

The model has also made the call on who will win and cover every other Sweet 16 matchup and has identified a No. 1 seed that goes down hard. It also says an underdog wins outright well over 60 percent of the time. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So which NCAA Tournament picks can you make with confidence, and which underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest Sweet 16 odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 odds, spreads, lines

Gonzaga vs. Arkansas (+8.5, 154.5)

Michigan vs. Villanova (-5, 135)

Texas Tech vs. Duke (+1, 136.5)

Houston vs. Arizona (-2, 145)

Saint Peter's vs. Purdue (-12.5, 135.5)

Providence vs. Kansas (-7.5, 141.5)

North Carolina vs. UCLA (-2, 142)

Iowa State vs. Miami (-2.5, 133)