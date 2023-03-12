Upsets have become just as synonymous with March Madness as cutting down the nets. Last year saw Kentucky lose its opener as a two-seed, and the same fate happened to Ohio State the year prior. With No. 1 Virginia infamously going down to a 16-seed in 2018, all top seeds will be on upset alert entering the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket. Will this trend continue in the 2023 March Madness bracket, and if so, which underdogs have the best chances at slaying the giants in the 2023 NCAA bracket?

The top team in the AP Poll has changed six times this year, so it's clear there's no college basketball team that's a cut above all others. That could make any of the No. 1 seeds in the 2023 March Madness bracket one of the biggest NCAA Tournament upsets. Before you make your 2023 NCAA Tournament predictions, see the March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated the entire 2023 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. It also nailed some massive upsets two years ago, including predicting the championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor and hitting Houston's Midwest Region win even though the Cougars weren't the No. 1 seed.

Now, SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated the entire NCAA Tournament 10,000 times to come up with the perfect 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket and find out which teams will pull off the biggest upsets.

Top 2023 March Madness bracket upset picks

One 2023 March Madness matchup to keep an eye on: No. 8 Memphis vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic in the East region. Memphis may not have the star power of year's past, but Penny Hardaway's squad is one of the few that can say it knocked off the No. 1 team in the nation after the Tigers upset Houston in the AAC Championship. As for FAU, no team had more victories than the Owls' 31 this season. They also were ranked for the first time in program history, spending four weeks in the top 25.

Also in the East Region, it's No. 5 Duke vs. No. 12 Oral Roberts. The post-Coach K era started off slowly, but Jon Scheyer has Duke playing its best ball entering the NCAA Tournament bracket 2023. The freshmen-heavy Blue Devils won their final nine games, including the ACC Tournament, and boast the ACC Rookie of the Year in Kyle Filipowski. Meanwhile, ORU swept the Summit League regular season and conference tournament behind the brilliance of Max Abmas. He is the three-time Summit League scoring champion and the sixth-leading active scorer in all of college basketball.

The third matchup to watch is also in the East Regional: No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Providence. Kentucky has the reigining National Player of the Year, Oscar Tshiebwe, and had multiple wins over top-10 opponents this season. Providence brings a balanced scoring attack into March Madness 2023, with all five starters averaging in double-figures, and has the No. 16 offense in the nation, per KenPom's rankings. See which other 2023 March Madness matchups to target here.

How to make 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

