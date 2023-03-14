Gonzaga has managed to fly under the radar entering the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket, which means a bullseye isn't necessarily on its back approaching March Madness 2023. Gonzaga never reached the top spot in the top 25 all season for the first time in five years and isn't loaded with future NBA lottery picks like years prior. However, the team does have Drew Timme, and the two-time All-American is the top active scorer in NCAA Tournament play. Timme's 204 points in the NCAA Tournament rank 91st all-time, but a deep run in the March Madness bracket run could have him knocking on the top five.

Top 2023 March Madness bracket upset picks

One of the model's 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket upsets: No. 9 seed FAU defeats No. 8 Memphis in a critical 8 vs. 9 matchup. The Owls' 31 wins are the most in all of Division I and the team has no glaring weaknesses, ranking in the top 40 nationally in offensive and defensive efficiency. They also have a matchup nightmare in 7-foot-1 center Vladislav Goldin, as Memphis doesn't have a single player on its roster taller than 6-foot-9.

The Tigers lack the future NBA talent that they've had in years past and knock down just 6.1 threes per game, which ranks 60th out of 68 tourney teams.

Another surprise: No. 5 Duke fails to advance to the Sweet 16. The Blue Devils are talented but inexperienced, as only one of their top seven scorers has ever played an NCAA Tournament game. That inexperience also makes its way to the sidelines, as Duke no longer has a five-time NCAA champion head coach to rely on for in-game adjustments.

The Blue Devils knock down just 33.6% of three-point attempts, which doesn't bode well against Tennessee's No. 3 scoring defense in a potential second-round game. See which other 2023 March Madness matchups to target here.

How to make 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

