The 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket has officially been announced, and several teams in the field of 68 will be on upset alert when first-round play begins. Alabama, Kansas, Houston, and Purdue were awarded the four No. 1 seeds for March Madness 2023 on Selection Sunday. Arizona and UCLA landed No. 2 seeds in the 2023 NCAA basketball bracket and will try to end the Pac-12 Conference's 24-year national championship drought. Duke was awarded with a No. 5 seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament bracket 2023 in its first year under head coach Jon Scheyer.

Which 2023 March Madness sleepers have what it takes to put together a string of upsets and go on a Cinderella run? Which top-seeded teams should be on upset alert in the first round? Before you make your 2023 NCAA Tournament predictions, see the March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated the entire 2023 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets two of the last four tournaments. The model also nailed three teams in the West and South Region Sweet 16 last year, including No. 5 seed Houston.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. It also nailed some massive upsets two years ago, including predicting the championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor and hitting Houston's Midwest Region win even though the Cougars weren't the No. 1 seed.

Now, SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated the entire NCAA Tournament 10,000 times to come up with the perfect 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket and find out which teams will pull off the biggest upsets. You shouldn't even think about making a pick without seeing what their model has to say.

Top 2023 March Madness bracket upset picks

One 2023 March Madness matchup to keep an eye on: No. 8 Memphis vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic in the East. Both teams bring balance into this NCAA Tournament 2023 matchup, as each ranks among the top 40 in offensive and defensive efficiency, per KenPom. Memphis has the AAC's all-time leading scorer, Kendric Davis, who led the conference in points (21.8 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) this season. FAU counters with 7-foot-1 center Vladislav Goldin, who's been a key force on both ends of the court in the Owls' current seven-game winning streak.

In the East Region, all eyes will be on Duke, who is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach Jon Sheyer. The No. 5 seeded Blue Devils will be on upset alert when they take on No. 12 seed Oral Roberts. Duke went 26-8 during the regular season, but got hot and went on a run to win the ACC Tournament. Oral Roberts, who went on a Cinderella run in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, posted a 30-4 regular season record with a perfect 18-0 mark in Summit Conference play. The Golden Eagles are one of the most prolific offensive teams in the country, averaging 84.2 points per game.

Another matchup to watch in the East Region is No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Providence. Both teams looked poised to make deep NCAA Tournament runs at various points during the regular season, but inconsistencies led to their modest seeding. The Wildcats went 21-11 during the regular season with a 2-4 mark against Top-25 teams. The Friars also posted a 21-11 regular season record and went 3-5 against top-25 foes. Both teams have stumbled as of late, but have the talent to make some noise in the East. See which other 2023 March Madness matchups to target here.

How to make 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

Who wins every tournament-defining matchup? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2023 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2023 bracket? And which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which double-digit seeds you can back with confidence, all from the model that's called 18 upsets by double-digit seeds.