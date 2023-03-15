Winning back-to-back titles in college basketball is a difficult task. The Kansas Jayhawks can become the first team to repeat since the Florida Gators (2006-07) when they take the court as a No. 1 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket. The Jayhawks, however, have a challenging draw in the West Region, with No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Gonzaga and No. 4 UConn all capable of making a deep run in the 2023 March Madness bracket. Plus, recent history indicates Kansas could be in for a letdown at the NCAA Tournament 2023.

In four of the last five NCAA Tournaments, the defending champion has been eliminated in the first or second round. Will Kansas rewrite the history books and cut down the nets in Houston at the end of the NCAA bracket 2023, or will the Jayhawks have an early exit from the March Madness bracket 2023? Before you make your 2023 NCAA Tournament predictions, see the March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated the entire 2023 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets two of the last four tournaments. The model also nailed three teams in the West and South Region Sweet 16 last year, including No. 5 seed Houston.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. It also nailed some massive upsets two years ago, including predicting the championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor and hitting Houston's Midwest Region win even though the Cougars weren't the No. 1 seed.

Now, SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated the entire NCAA Tournament 10,000 times to come up with the perfect 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket and find out which teams will pull off the biggest upsets. You shouldn't even think about making a pick without seeing what their model has to say.

Top 2023 March Madness bracket upset picks

Another team to back in your 2023 NCAA Tournament picks: The 10th-seeded USC Trojans, who are projected to defeat No. 7 Michigan State in the first round of the East Region. USC is making its third straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament under coach Andy Enfield. The Trojans are disciplined on defense, allowing opponents to make just 39.0% of their field goal attempts, which ranks seventh in the nation. Offensively, Boogie Ellis leads the way for USC, averaging 18.0 points per game. The Spartans, meanwhile, are limping into the 2023 NCAA Tournament, posting a 7-8 record over their last 15 games.

Another surprise from the East Region: No. 5 Duke fails to reach the Sweet 16. The Blue Devils are making their 26th appearance in the last 27 NCAA Tournaments. However, Duke has been inconsistent this season and the Blue Devils rely too heavily on the production of Kyle Filipowski and Jeremy Roach, the only two players averaging double-digit points per game. Duke also struggles from three-point range, knocking down just 32.9% of shots from long-range, which ranks 245th in college basketball. Duke's poor shooting from the perimeter is one of the main reasons why SportsLine's model is expecting the Blue Devils to have an early exit from the NCAA Tournament 2023. See which other 2023 March Madness matchups to target here.

How to make 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

Who wins every tournament-defining matchup? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2023 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2023 bracket? And which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which double-digit seeds you can back with confidence, all from the model that's called 18 upsets by double-digit seeds.