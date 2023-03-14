Selection Sunday is in the books and the Alabama Crimson Tide landed the top overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket. The Tide will try to fend off multiple 2023 March Madness upsets and advance to the program's first Final Four. The remaining No. 1 seeds in the March Madness 2023 bracket belong to Kansas, Houston, and Purdue. Meanwhile, Arizona, Marquette, Texas, and UCLA landed the four NCAA Tournament 2023 No. 2 seeds. Preseason No. 1 North Carolina failed to earn a spot in the 68-team field for the first time since 2010 and declined a bid to the NIT.

Will any of the four No. 1 seeds find themselves on upset alert in the early rounds of March Madness 2023? Is there a mid-major program in position to make a deep run and become this year's March Madness Cinderella story? Before you make your 2023 NCAA Tournament predictions, see the March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated the entire 2023 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets two of the last four tournaments. The model also nailed three teams in the West and South Region Sweet 16 last year, including No. 5 seed Houston.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. It also nailed some massive upsets two years ago, including predicting the championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor and hitting Houston's Midwest Region win even though the Cougars weren't the No. 1 seed.

Now, SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated the entire NCAA Tournament 10,000 times to come up with the perfect 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket and find out which teams will pull off the biggest upsets. You shouldn't even think about making a pick without seeing what their model has to say.

Top 2023 March Madness bracket upset picks

One of the model's top 2023 NCAA Tournament upsets: The Kentucky Wildcats, the No. 6 seed in the East, will take on No. 11 Providence in the first round and should be on upset alert. Kentucky is led by reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe, but the Wildcats haven't won an NCAA Tournament game since 2019.

The Friars have had an up-and-down season as well, but are coming off a Sweet 16 run a year ago and added offensive firepower in Kentucky transfer Bryce Hopkins. Providence is also one of the most efficient offensive teams in the country, ranking in the top-20 of offensive efficiency according to KenPom. The model says the Wildcats win outright in just 55% of simulations.

Another surprise out of the East Region: No. 5 seed Duke falls victim to an early upset and fails to advance to the Sweet 16, despite coming off an impressive run to the ACC Tournament title. The Blue Devils landed three of the top four players in the 2022 recruiting cycle, but struggled to find cohesion during a roller-coaster regular season. Duke will face No. 12 seed Oral Roberts, who went on a Cinderella run in the NCAA Tournament two years ago. See which other 2023 March Madness matchups to target here.

How to make 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

Who wins every tournament-defining matchup? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2023 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2023 bracket? And which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which double-digit seeds you can back with confidence, all from the model that's called 18 upsets by double-digit seeds.