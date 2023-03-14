The No. 15 seed Saint Peter's Peacocks were one of the top March Madness bracket busters last season when they took down No. 2 seed Kentucky to kickstart a run to the Elite Eight. Saint Peter's is not in the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket, so which low seeds should you target with your 2023 March Madness picks? No. 15 seeds are 10-138 in first-round games, but Saint Peter's and Oral Roberts have accounted for two of those wins in the last two years. All four No. 15 seeds are double-digit underdogs in the latest 2023 NCAA Tournament odds at Caesars Sportsbook in the 2023 March Madness bracket.

The March Madness 2023 schedule begins with the First Four in Dayton on Tuesday night, as No. 16 seeds Southeast Missouri State and Texas A&M-CC will square off for a chance to face No. 1 overall seed Alabama on Thursday. Before you make your 2023 NCAA Tournament predictions, see the March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated the entire 2023 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets two of the last four tournaments. The model also nailed three teams in the West and South Region Sweet 16 last year, including No. 5 seed Houston.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. It also nailed some massive upsets two years ago, including predicting the championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor and hitting Houston's Midwest Region win even though the Cougars weren't the No. 1 seed.

Now, SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated the entire NCAA Tournament 10,000 times to come up with the perfect 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket and find out which teams will pull off the biggest upsets. You shouldn't even think about making a pick without seeing what their model has to say.

Top 2023 March Madness bracket upset picks

One shocker from the model's 2023 NCAA Tournament picks: No. 9 seed FAU defeats No. 8 Memphis in a critical 8 vs. 9 matchup. The Owls not only lost just three games during the regular season, but they ranked ninth in the country with an average winning margin of 13 points per game.

Sophomore guard Johnell Davis leads a trio of double-digit scorers with 13.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, while center Vladislav Goldin is averaging 10.6 points and 6.4 rebounds. Memphis could be without third-leading scorer Keonte Kennedy, who has been sidelined since the middle of February.

Another surprise from the East Region: No. 6 Kentucky barely sneaks by Providence in the first round, but fails to advance to the Sweet 16. The Wildcats lost twice to Vanderbilt in a two-week stretch, including in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals, to cap off an inconsistent season. They will face a tough test in the opening round on Friday night, which will leave them fatigued heading into their expected second-round matchup against third-seeded Kansas State.

SportsLine's model has Kentucky escaping with a win against Providence in 55% of simulations, but expects the Wildcats to get bounced by the end of the opening weekend. See which other 2023 March Madness matchups to target here.

How to make 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

Who wins every tournament-defining matchup? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2023 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2023 bracket? And which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which double-digit seeds you can back with confidence, all from the model that's called 18 upsets by double-digit seeds.