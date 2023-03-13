With the NCAA Selection Show now in the books and the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket set to begin with the First Four on Tuesday and Wednesday, it's a mad dash for the millions who will participate in 2023 March Madness bracket pools. The NCAA Tournament 2023 will be all about 2023 March Madness matchups after an unpredictable college basketball season. However, there were only four teams that reached No. 1 in the polls and three of them earned a No. 1 seed, while preseason No. 1 North Carolina wasn't included at all in the 2023 NCAA bracket.

Duke managed to make the 2023 March Madness field despite a down year by its standards. The Blue Devils are the No. 5 seed in the East, making this the first NCAA Tournament since 2007 in which they didn't earn a top-four seed. So will Duke fall victim to the infamous 5 vs. 12 upset against Oral Roberts in the first round? Before making any 2023 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated the entire 2023 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets two of the last four tournaments. The model also nailed three teams in the West and South Region Sweet 16 last year, including No. 5 seed Houston.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. It also nailed some massive upsets two years ago, including predicting the championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor and hitting Houston's Midwest Region win even though the Cougars weren't the No. 1 seed.

There's simply no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2023 March Madness pools. Now, with the 2023 NCAA bracket being revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

2023 March Madness bracket games to watch

One 2023 March Madness matchup to keep an eye on: Iowa vs. Auburn in the Midwest region. This will ultimately be a matchup about who controls the tempo, with Iowa ranking 13th in the nation in field-goal attempts per game (62.8), while Auburn ranks 125th (58.6). Iowa is led by Kris Murray, who averaged 20.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, while Auburn has a dynamic inside-outside tandem with Johni Broome (14.0 points, 8.4 rebounds) and Wendell Green (13.8 points, 4.2 assists).

Also in the Midwest Region, Miami (FL) vs. Drake figures to be yet another pivotal 5 vs. 12 matchup. The Hurricanes gave Jim Larranaga his first share of an ACC regular-season title since 2013 with one of the most efficient offenses in the nation. Miami ranked 14th in field-goal percentage (48.6%) and 25th in scoring (79.8 ppg), with four players averaging at least 13 points per game. Drake is led by sensational sophomore Tucker DeVries, who averaged 19.0 points while shooting 38.7% from the three-point line.

The third matchup to watch is also in the Midwest Regional, No. 7 seed Texas A&M against No. 10 seed Penn State. Longtime Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsberry almost got one over on his former employers on Sunday in the Big Ten championship, but ultimately lost 67-65. However, Penn State's run through the Big Ten tournament gave the Nittany Lions the resume boost they needed to get into the 2023 NCAA Tournament field. However, they'll have their work cut out against an A&M squad that likes to attack the rim and get to the free-throw line. The Aggies led the nation in free-throw attempts per game (25.3) and made free throws per game (19.2). You can see how far all these teams go over at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NCAA bracket predictions

How far will those major programs go? And which Cinderella teams will make surprising runs through the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it is calling this year before locking in any NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament bracket 2023? And which March Madness underdogs will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams you can back with confidence, all from the model that's nailed 18 upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception and beat over 92 percent of players two of the last four tournaments.