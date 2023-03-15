Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe has been an unstoppable force for the Wildcats entering the 2023 March Madness bracket. The 6-foot-9 senior enters the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket averaging 16.5 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. Tshiebwe will try to lead Kentucky to its first National Championship since 2012, but he'll have to play well if the Wildcats want to advance out of the East Region in the 2023 NCAA bracket.

Purdue, Tennessee, Marquette and Duke are among the teams standing in Kentucky's way in the East.

2023 March Madness bracket games to watch

One matchup in the Midwest Region to keep an eye on: No. 8 Iowa Hawkeyes and No. 9 Auburn Tigers. The Hawkeyes feature one of the most dynamic scorers in the nation. Guard Kris Murray leads Iowa in scoring with 20.4 points per game, while also averaging 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Meanwhile, Auburn features four players averaging double-digit points, led by Johni Broome, who's averaging 14.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.

Another Midwest Regional battle to watch is No. 7 seed Texas A&M against No. 10 seed Penn State. The Nittany Lions are coming off an impressive run to the Big Ten tournament title game, where they gave Purdue, the No. 1 seed in the East, everything they could handle. Jalen Pickett is one of the nation's best guards, averaging 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. However, the Aggies have a dynamic guard of their own, Wade Taylor IV, who is averaging 20.5 points and 4.0 assists over the last 11 games.

Also in the Midwest, No. 5 Miami takes on No. 12 Drake in a game that should be one of the popular 2023 March Madness upset picks. Drake enters the NCAA Tournament 2023 knocking down 37.3% of its three-point attempts, which ranks 32nd in the nation. Miami is also a strong three-point shooting team, as the Hurricanes make 37.2% of their shots from deep. Whichever team is making its attempts from downtown on Friday will likely advance to the next round. You can see how far all these teams go over at SportsLine.

