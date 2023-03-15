The Texas Longhorns experienced turmoil earlier this season after coach Chris Beard was dismissed due to off-the-court issues. Led by guard Marcus Carr (15.9 points per game), Texas enters the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket at 26-8 off a 76-56 demolition of No. 1 seed Kansas in the Big 12 Championship Game. The Longhorns were 9-6 against teams ranked in the top-25 at the time and are battle-tested heading into March Madness 2023. With a potential second round matchup against geographical rival Texas A&M, followed by an Elite Eight game against potentially in-state rival Houston, Texas is a worthy Final Four candidate to include in your 2023 March Madness bracket picks. Before making any 2023 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

2023 March Madness bracket games to watch

One 2023 March Madness matchup to keep an eye on: No. 8 Iowa vs. No. 9 Auburn in the Midwest region. With the game in close proximity to Auburn's campus, the Tigers might have a homecourt advantage of sorts. This game is a matchup of elite offense against elite defense. The Hawkeyes are among the highest scoring teams in the country at 80.6 points per game, while the Tigers excel defensively, allowing 67.1. In what should be a tight matchup, crowd support may make the difference.

Another Midwest Regional battle to watch is No. 7 seed Texas A&M vs. No. 10 seed Penn State. The Nittany Lions rank sixth nationally in turnover rate and ninth in three-point percentage (38.5). They won eight of nine games before coming up short against Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament last Sunday. Texas A&M finished the regular season ranked second behind Alabama in the SEC standings and lost to the Crimson Tide in the SEC Tournament title game. The Aggies are led by sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV, who is averaging 16.5 points and 4.0 assists.

Also in the Midwest, No. 5 Miami takes on No. 12 Drake in a game that should be one of the popular 2023 March Madness upset picks. Miami forward Norchad Omier is dealing with an ankle injury suffered against Duke in the ACC Tournament and his status for the first round matchup thus far is unclear. If he's unable to play, the Bulldogs might have an advantage in the paint. Drake is led by star guard Tucker DeVries, who averaged 19.0 points and 5.4 rebounds en route to the Bulldogs' second NCAA Tournament appearance in the last three years. You can see how far all these teams go over at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NCAA bracket predictions

