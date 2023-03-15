College basketball bluebloods Kentucky and North Carolina entered the season with national championship aspirations, but only one program landed a spot in the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket. The Wildcats, led by reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe, earned the No. 6 seed in the East Region of the 2023 March Madness bracket and will face No. 11 Providence in the first round on Friday. The Tar Heels, despite being ranked as the No. 1 team in the country in the preseason, did not earn a bid for March Madness 2023, marking the first time the program failed to be invited to the Big Dance since 2010.

2023 March Madness bracket games to watch

One matchup in the Midwest Region to keep an eye on: No. 8 Iowa Hawkeyes and No. 9 Auburn Tigers. This matchup is a tale of differing strengths. Iowa was the highest-scoring team in the Big Ten during the regular season, averaging 80.2 points per game. Meanwhile, Auburn is among the best defensive teams in the 2023 March Madness bracket, allowing only 67.1 points per game. The winner of this matchup will have a chance to shock the college basketball world with a likely second round matchup with No. 1 seed Houston.

Another Midwest Regional battle to watch is No. 7 seed Texas A&M against No. 10 seed Penn State. The Nittany Lions trailed Purdue by 17 points with less than 6:30 remaining in the Big Ten Tournament title game, but they nearly completed a thrilling comeback before losing by two. They were one of the hottest teams in the conference at the end of the season, winning eight out of nine games before losing to the Boilermakers. Texas A&M was equally as impressive, winning 10 out of 11 games prior to a loss to Alabama in the SEC Tournament title game. The Aggies closed the regular season with a win against the Crimson Tide, proving they can make a deep run this month.

Also in the Midwest, No. 5 Miami takes on No. 12 Drake in a game that should be one of the popular 2023 March Madness upset picks. The Canes won the ACC regular season title, but were knocked out of the conference tournament by Duke. Drake is one of the hottest teams in the 2023 March Madness field, winning each of its conference tournament games by double-digits. Miami is coming off a surprising run to the Elite Eight as a 10-seed in 2022, but this time they will be the team on upset alert as a 5-seed in the first round. You can see how far all these teams go over at SportsLine.

