After winning the national championship the last two seasons with Baylor and Kansas, the Big 12 has seven of its 10 teams in the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket. However, March Madness routinely throws a wrench into the plans of perceived national championship contenders and this has already been one of the wildest seasons in recent memory. We could see an upset-laden 2023 March Madness bracket when the action starts with the First Four on Tuesday and Wednesday in Dayton.

Kansas and Baylor are back for March Madness 2023, with Kansas seeded first in the West Region and Baylor a No. 3 seed in the South.

2023 March Madness bracket games to watch

One 2023 March Madness matchup to keep an eye on: Iowa vs. Auburn in the Midwest region. The Tigers struggled down the stretch, losing eight of their final 12 games before falling to Arkansas in the second round of the SEC Tournament. Iowa was not in strong form either, dropping four of its last six games, but it ranks third in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency ratings.

Also in the Midwest Region, Miami (FL) vs. Drake figures to be yet another pivotal 5 vs. 12 matchup. With Isaiah Wong, Jordan Miller, Norchad Omier and Nijel Pack all averaging over 13.0 points per game, Miami boasts one of the nation's best and most balanced offenses. The Hurricanes won a share of the ACC title for the first time in a decade, while Drake won its first MVC tournament crown since 2008. The Bulldogs are led by Tucker DeVries, a 6-foot-7 sophomore who plays on the wing and averaged 19.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season.

The third matchup to watch is also in the Midwest Regional, No. 7 seed Texas A&M against No. 10 seed Penn State. The Aggies started their season 6-5, but won 19 of their final 23 games to finish second in the SEC and runner-ups in the SEC Tournament. Sophomore guard Wade Taylor averaged 16.5 points and 4.0 assists for Texas A&M. Penn State is led by fifth-year senior Jalen Pickett, who averaged 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists in his second year with the Nittany Lions after spending his first three seasons as a star at Siena. You can see how far all these teams go over at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NCAA bracket predictions

