In the 2023 March Madness bracket, fans won't just focus on the teams that could advance, but also the individual 2023 NCAA Tournament players to watch. Centerpieces like Zach Edey of Purdue and Alabama's Brandon Miller will try to make their mark in the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket, while UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Gonzaga's Drew Timme are already proven performers at this time of the year. Kansas won the title last year behind the play of Ochai Agbaji and has a chance to repeat in the NCAA Tournament 2023 bracket thanks to Big 12 Player of the Year Jalen Wilson.

Kansas is a 1-seed in the 2023 NCAA bracket, which it also was a year ago. However, the Jayhawks have been bounced in the second round three times as a No. 1 seed in program history. Can Wilson and a returning Bill Self avoid that fate in March Madness 2023? Before making any 2023 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated the entire 2023 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets two of the last four tournaments. The model also nailed three teams in the West and South Region Sweet 16 last year, including No. 5 seed Houston.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. It also nailed some massive upsets two years ago, including predicting the championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor and hitting Houston's Midwest Region win even though the Cougars weren't the No. 1 seed.

There's simply no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2023 March Madness pools. Now, with the 2023 NCAA bracket being revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

2023 March Madness bracket games to watch

A matchup to watch in the Midwest Region is between the No. 8 Iowa Hawkeyes and No. 9 Auburn Tigers. Iowa is potent on offense with a 20-point per game scorer in Kris Murray and four others averaging in double-figures. Auburn's strength is its defense, as it holds opponents to the fifth-lowest three-point percentage in the country, although the Tigers have lost nine of their last 13. Another stat to note: Iowa went just 5-10 away from home this season, while this game will take place 100 miles from Auburn's campus.

Also in the Midwest, No. 5 Miami takes on No. 12 Drake in a game that should be one of the popular 2023 NCAA Tournament upset picks. If Hurricanes forward Norchad Omier is unable to play due to injury, the Bulldogs might have an advantage in the paint. Omier has averaged 13.6 points and 9.7 rebounds per game for Miami and is the team's third leading scorer behind guards Isaiah Wong (16.2 points per game) and Jordan Miller (15.3).

Another Midwest Regional battle to watch is No. 7 seed Texas A&M against No. 10 seed Penn State. Both teams had similar paths to reach this juncture, as each has gone 8-2 over their last 10 games and lost in their respective conference tournament championships. However, they have different offensive profiles, which make this a unique matchup. Texas A&M made and attempted the most free throws in the nation this season, while Penn State made the second-most three-pointers of any NCAA Tournament 2023 team. You can see how far all these teams go over at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NCAA bracket predictions

How far will those major programs go? And which Cinderella teams will make surprising runs through the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it is calling this year before locking in any NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament bracket 2023? And which March Madness underdogs will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams you can back with confidence, all from the model that's nailed 18 upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception and beat over 92 percent of players two of the last four tournaments.