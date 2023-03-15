The 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket is locked and the Purdue Boilermakers are the No. 1 seed in the East Region after winning the Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles. However, Purdue hasn't been to the Final Four since 1980 despite making 11 Sweet 16 and three Elite Eight appearances in the 43 years since. Led by national player of the year candidate Zach Edey, Purdue could be a popular option to win it all in the 2023 March Madness bracket, but is this the team to end the drought?

Meanwhile, the Kentucky Wildcats earned a No. 6 seed in the 2023 March Madness bracket after a turbulent season and will try to win their first NCAA Tournament game since 2019. With a roster full of talented youngsters and transfers, can John Calipari make noise this year or are his Wildcats candidates to be victims of one of the top 2023 March Madness upsets in their first-round matchup against Providence? Before making any 2023 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated the entire 2023 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets two of the last four tournaments. The model also nailed three teams in the West and South Region Sweet 16 last year, including No. 5 seed Houston.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. It also nailed some massive upsets two years ago, including predicting the championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor and hitting Houston's Midwest Region win even though the Cougars weren't the No. 1 seed.

There's simply no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2023 March Madness pools. Now, with the 2023 NCAA bracket being revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

2023 March Madness bracket games to watch

One 2023 March Madness matchup to keep an eye on: No. 8 Iowa vs. No. 9 Auburn in the Midwest region. The Hawkeyes enter the NCAA Tournament 2023 with fourth-ranked offensive efficiency, but are dismal on the other side of the ball. Iowa is also limping into the NCAA Tournament 2023 following two straight losses, including a 73-69 defeat in the Big Ten Tournament, so Auburn will look to set the pace of this game early.

Another Midwest Regional battle to watch: Miami (FL) vs. Drake figures to be yet another pivotal 5 vs. 12 matchup. The ACC regular-season co-champions have one of the most prolific offenses in the nation. The Hurricanes had four players average at least 13 points per game this season and ranked 25h in scoring (79.8 ppg). However, they could be without one of those cogs with Norchad Omier (ankle) looking questionable. Drake should be at full strength with nearly two weeks of rest since a dominant 77-51 win over Bradley in the MVC championship game. The Bulldogs have won 13 of 14 entering the NCAA Tournament 2023.

The third matchup to watch is also in the Midwest Regional: No. 7 seed Texas A&M against No. 10 seed Penn State. The Aggies were runners-up in the SEC Tournament and are strong on both sides of the ball, ranking top 40 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. Penn State is led by Jalen Pickett, one of the most talented players in the nation. Pickett is averaging 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game this year and helped spur a run to the Big Ten tournament championship game that got Penn State into March Madness 2023. You can see how far all these teams go over at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NCAA bracket predictions

How far will those major programs go? And which Cinderella teams will make surprising runs through the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it is calling this year before locking in any NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament bracket 2023? And which March Madness underdogs will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams you can back with confidence, all from the model that's nailed 18 upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception and beat over 92 percent of players two of the last four tournaments.