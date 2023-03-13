The 68-team 2023 NCAA Tournament field has been announced and over the next few days, millions of fans will fill out their 2023 NCAA Tournament brackets. Double-digit seeds will be poised to make deep runs, so everyone is on the hunt for the 2023 March Madness Cinderella teams and NCAA Tournament bracket busters. However, there have only been three double-digit seeds to make the Final Four in the last six NCAA Tournaments, so how do you strike the right balance as you make your 2023 March Madness picks?

The Tennessee Volunteers looked like they might be in the running for a No. 1 seed at one point in the season, but wound up as the No. 4 seed in the East Region after fading late. Can their brand of stingy defense make them a threat to make a Final Four run in the NCAA Tournament 2023, or are they a candidate to be upset by No. 13 seed Louisiana without point guard Zakai Zeigler (ACL)? Before making any 2023 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated the entire 2023 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets two of the last four tournaments. The model also nailed three teams in the West and South Region Sweet 16 last year, including No. 5 seed Houston.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. It also nailed some massive upsets two years ago, including predicting the championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor and hitting Houston's Midwest Region win even though the Cougars weren't the No. 1 seed.

2023 March Madness bracket games to watch

One 2023 March Madness matchup to keep an eye on: Iowa vs. Auburn in the Midwest Region. After playing off the bench with his twin brother Keegan as the team's biggest star, Kris Murray has stepped into the limelight this season and led Iowa (19-13) to the NCAA Tournament 2023 by averaging 20.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. He'll go up against an experienced Auburn squad that went 20-12 this season with the top eight players in the rotation playing at least their third year of college basketball.

Also in the Midwest Region, Miami (FL) vs. Drake figures to be yet another pivotal 5 vs. 12 matchup. It was a down year for the ACC, and Jim Larranaga's Hurricanes took advantage by winning a share of the league's regular-season title for the first time since 2013. Miami went 5-5 in Quad 1 matchups, so the Hurricanes are battle-tested, while the Missouri Valley Conference champions only played two Quad 1 games (1-1). However, Drake ranks 33rd in the nation in three-point shooting (37.3%).

The third matchup to watch is also in the Midwest Regional:, No. 7 seed Texas A&M against No. 10 seed Penn State. Buzz Williams and the Aggies were left out of the 2022 NCAA Tournament despite registering 23 wins, but went on to finish as runner-ups to Xavier in the NIT. They finished second in the SEC this season behind Alabama and were runner-ups for the SEC Tournament title to the Crimson Tide. Meanwhile, Jalen Pickett helped lead Penn State on a run to the Big Ten Tournament title, where the Nittany Lions lost to Purdue, the No. 1 seed in the East Region. You can see how far all these teams go over at SportsLine.

