The 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket was released on Sunday. Over the last three NCAA Tournaments, there have been 12 different Final Four participants and three teams seeded No. 5 or higher that have made it to the tournament's final weekend.

Which No. 12 seed should you back in the infamous 5 vs. 12 matchup, and who are some of the other 2023 March Madness bracket-busters you should consider? Every team in college basketball this season has suffered multiple losses already.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated the entire 2023 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets two of the last four tournaments. The model also nailed three teams in the West and South Region Sweet 16 last year, including No. 5 seed Houston.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. It also nailed some massive upsets two years ago, including predicting the championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor and hitting Houston's Midwest Region win even though the Cougars weren't the No. 1 seed.

With the 2023 NCAA bracket being revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in.

2023 March Madness bracket games to watch

One 2023 March Madness matchup to keep an eye on: Iowa vs. Auburn in the Midwest region. This 8 vs. 9 matchup pits schools from two of the deepest conferences in the nation and both have the talent to pose a threat against No. 1 seed in Houston in the second round. Iowa went 19-13 on the season and 11-9 in the Big Ten with a big late-season win at Indiana. Auburn went 20-12 and 10-8 in the SEC with a big win over Tennessee late in the season to put them comfortably in the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket.

Also in the Midwest Region, Miami (FL) vs. Drake figures to be yet another pivotal 5 vs. 12 matchup. The Hurricanes finished No. 14 in the final AP Top 25 of the season after going 25-7 and sharing the ACC regular-season title with Virginia. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs won the MVC with a dominant 77-51 win over Bradley and are among the best shooting teams in the nation after shooting 37.3% from the three-point line this season.

The third matchup to watch is also in the Midwest Regional, No. 7 seed Texas A&M against No. 10 seed Penn State, the runner-up in the Big Ten Tournament. The Aggies were left out of the NCAA Tournament last season, but get redemption after finishing second in the SEC with Alabama besting them for the regular-season title and the tourney title. Texas A&M went 25-8 and 15-3 in the conference, while Penn State worked its way off the 2023 NCAA Tournament bubble with a brilliant run through the Big Ten Tournament before a 67-65 loss to Purdue in the title game. You can see how far all these teams go over at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NCAA bracket predictions

How far will those major programs go? And which Cinderella teams will make surprising runs through the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

Which March Madness underdogs will shock college basketball?