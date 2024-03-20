The Houston Cougars will enter the 2024 March Madness bracket not only armed with a No. 1 seed, but they also have the most prolific active scorer in the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket. Jamal Shead's 101 career points in the tourney are more than any other player in 2024 March Madness, and he also brings it on the other end of the court. He's won back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards (AAC in 2023, Big 12 in 2024) and powers Houston's No. 1 scoring defense. The saying that "defense wins championships" is why many are backing the Cougars to be the last team standing at the end of the 2024 NCAA bracket.

A national title is all that's missing from Houston's resume, as no program has more Final Four appearances (six) without a championship. Purdue is a fellow 1-seed without a national championship, while programs such as Gonzaga and Texas enter March Madness 2024 having also never cut down the nets. Before making any 2024 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 92 percent of all CBS Sports brackets three of the past five tournaments. In an upset-laden 2023 NCAA Tournament, the model was all over UConn's shocking Final Four run as a 4-seed. It went an amazing 23-9 in the first round, including an astounding 12-4 in the Midwest and West regions.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 20 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016.

2024 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the 2024 March Madness matchups to keep an eye on: No. 4 seed Duke vs. No. 13 seed Vermont in the South Region. Duke relies primarily on a six-man rotation, which could spell trouble with foul trouble or off-nights. Duke's performance beyond the arc could be this game's determining factor since the team ranks 15th nationally with 37.7% from deep, while Vermont has limited its last 15 opponents to just 27.8% on 3-point attempts. That's one of the reasons why the Catamounts have the ninth-best scoring defense in the country (63 ppg allowed), and they're 22-1 when keeping an opponent under 70 points.

Also in the South Region, Wisconsin vs. James Madison figures to be yet another pivotal 5 vs. 12 matchup. This hasn't been the prototypical, low-scoring Wisconsin team, as its 75.1 points per game are the most by the program since the 1993-94 season. However, Wisconsin's 63.1 points per game across 65 NCAA Tournament games is the second-lowest among any Division I team. When JMU needs scoring, it turns to Sun Belt Player of the Year Terrence Edwards. He leads the conference in points (17.4), but has lacked efficiency as of late. He's shooting just 24.1% on 3-point attempts over his last six games after he shot 54.5% on 3-pointers over his prior six games.

The third matchup to watch in the South Region features No. 3 seed Kentucky vs. No. 14 seed Oakland. John Calipari has another star-studded roster, as he has three of the top six Class of 2023 prospects. However, fifth-year senior Antonio Reeves is the team's best player as ranks in the top five of the SEC in points (20 per game), field goal percentage (50.8%) and 3-pointers made (79). Oakland relies on a team approach to generate offense, as four players average in double-figures and six average at least 7.8 points per game. It's one of the best-shooting teams in the 2024 NCAA Tournament and finished in the top three of the Horizon League in both 3-point percentage and free throw percentage. You can see how far all these teams go over at SportsLine.

