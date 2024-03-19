Houston will try to show it is worthy of being a No. 1 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket. The Cougars made back-to-back title game appearances in 1983-84 and last made the Final Four in 2021. They will be one of the top 2024 NCAA Tournament picks to go all the way in the 2024 March Madness bracket after going 30-4 on the season. Their season ended in disappointment after they fell to Iowa State 69-41 in the Big 12 Tournament finale, but there promises to be excitement as they kick off action in the NCAA Tournament South Region with a showdown against No. 16 Longwood.

The South Region is packed with exciting 2024 NCAA Tournament matchups to kick off March Madness 2024, and Houston could face impressive teams like No. 4 Duke and No. 3 Kentucky down the road. Is this the year the Cougars make a deep run, or will they bust your 2024 March Madness bracket? Before making any 2024 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 92 percent of all CBS Sports brackets three of the past five tournaments. In an upset-laden 2023 NCAA Tournament, the model was all over UConn's shocking Final Four run as a 4-seed. It went an amazing 23-9 in the first round, including an astounding 12-4 in the Midwest and West regions.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 20 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016.

There's simply no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2024 March Madness pools. Now, with the 2024 NCAA bracket being revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

2024 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the 2024 March Madness matchups to keep an eye on: No. 4 seed Duke vs. No. 13 seed Vermont in the South Region. The Catamounts just captured their sixth America East title in eight years with a 66-61 win against UMass Lowell, bringing their current winning streak to 10 straight games. They take on a Blue Devils team that finished second in the ACC and is hungry to get back in the win column after falling 74-69 to NC State in the conference tournament.

Also in the South Region, Wisconsin vs. James Madison figures to be yet another pivotal 5 vs. 12 matchup. This matchup promises to be a high-scoring one, with the Badgers averaging 75.1 points per game and James Madison averaging 84.4. The Dukes are also outscoring their opponents by 15.2 points, which is a major factor in their current 13-game winning streak.

The third matchup to watch in the South Region features No. 3 seed Kentucky vs. No. 14 seed Oakland. The Wildcats are regulars, setting the record with 57 NCAA Tournament appearances. They have also made it to the Elite Eight 38 times, although John Calipari's team hasn't advanced to the Final Four since 2015. They kick off March Madness 2024 against a Golden Grizzlies team that has won their last four games and recently topped the Horizon Conference. You can see how far all these teams go over at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 NCAA bracket predictions

How far will those major programs go? And which Cinderella teams will make surprising runs through the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it is calling this year before locking in any NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament bracket 2024? And which March Madness underdogs will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams you can back with confidence, all from the model that's nailed 20 upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception and beat over 92 percent of players three of the last five tournaments.