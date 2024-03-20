No. 1 North Carolina fought hard to get a top seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket and will be hungry to make it back to the Final Four. The Tar Heels suffered a heartbreaker to Kansas in the 2022 tournament finale before missing the Big Dance completely in 2023. Now, Hubert Davis' team is coming off of a 27-7 season and is a No. 1 seed in the 2024 March Madness bracket alongside Houston, Purdue and defending champion UConn. They look like they could be a major threat in the West Region, but should they be included in your 2024 March Madness bracket picks?

Elsewhere in the West Region, No. 2 Arizona kicks off the first round against No. 15 Long Beach State, No. 5 St. Mary's takes on No. 12 Grand Canyon, and Mississippi St. faces Michigan State in a 8 vs. 9 clash that will open the 2024 NCAA Tournament games on Thursday. Before making any 2024 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 92 percent of all CBS Sports brackets three of the past five tournaments. In an upset-laden 2023 NCAA Tournament, the model was all over UConn's shocking Final Four run as a 4-seed. It went an amazing 23-9 in the first round, including an astounding 12-4 in the Midwest and West regions.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 20 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016.

One of the 2024 March Madness matchups to keep an eye on: No. 4 seed Duke vs. No. 13 seed Vermont in the South Region. All three of the Blue Devils' tournament wins since 2000 were under former coach Mike Krzyzewski and they last won in 2015. Duke exited the NCAA Tournament last year after being beaten by Tennessee in the Round of 32, but they are favorites to win against the Catamounts who are riding a 10-game winning streak heading into March Madness 2024.

Also in the South Region, Wisconsin vs. James Madison figures to be yet another pivotal 5 vs. 12 matchup. JMU guard Terrence Edwards leads a high-scoring Dukes team that has won 13 straight games, outscoring the opposition by 15.2 points per game. However they don't have as much experience at the Big Dance as the Badgers do. Wisconsin is one of five teams that has made it to the NCAA Tournament in 23 of the last 25 years, and they will be shooting for their first Final Four appearance since 2015.

The third matchup to watch in the South Region features No. 3 seed Kentucky vs. No. 14 seed Oakland. The Wildcats have an impressive March Madness resume having won 13 titles, although they haven't won the NCAA Tournament since 2012 and haven't made it to the Final Four since 2015. However, John Calipari's team has fared well against tough teams this season, including No. 1-seeded North Carolina. They take on a Golden Grizzlies squad that is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011, but should enter March Madness 2024 full of confidence after beating the Milwaukee Panthers in the Horizon League final. You can see how far all these teams go over at SportsLine.

