Since 1979, every seed from No. 1 through No. 8 has produced a national champion, except for the 5-seed. Three of the No. 5 seeds in the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket have also never won a national title: Gonzaga, Saint Mary's and San Diego State. The other in Wisconsin is on an 83-year drought without a national championship, so history doesn't appear to be in the 5-seeds' favor for March Madness 2024. Last year saw a pair of 5-seeds advance to the Final Four of the March Madness bracket, including San Diego State.

Its top five scorers have all spent at least four years in college, and experience is a proven element to deep runs through the NCAA bracket. It seems as it's just a matter of time until a No. 5 seed cuts down the nets, so should the Aztecs be part of your 2024 March Madness picks? Before making any 2024 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 92 percent of all CBS Sports brackets three of the past five tournaments. In an upset-laden 2023 NCAA Tournament, the model was all over UConn's shocking Final Four run as a 4-seed. It went an amazing 23-9 in the first round, including an astounding 12-4 in the Midwest and West regions.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 20 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016.

There's simply no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2024 March Madness pools. Now, with the 2024 NCAA bracket being revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

2024 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the 2024 March Madness matchups to keep an eye on: No. 4 seed Duke vs. No. 13 seed Vermont in the South Region. The Blue Devils enter the tournament off back-to-back losses, but their recent success in NCAA Tournament openers can't be overlooked as they've won seven straight Round of 64 games. Meanwhile, Vermont is participating in its third straight NCAA Tournament, and few have been better since the calendar flipped to 2024. The Catamounts are 19-1 (.933) since Jan. 1, which is tied for the second-best Division I record in that span.

Also in the South Region, Wisconsin vs. James Madison figures to be yet another pivotal 5 vs. 12 matchup. The Badgers reached as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll after a 16-4 start to the season. However, they struggled down the stretch, going 6-9 over their last 15 games and enter the tournament ranked 23rd in the country. As for JMU, it is 5-0 in neutral-site games this season and defeated its lone Big Ten opponent, Michigan State, by three points despite being a 16.5-point road underdog.

The third matchup to watch in the South Region features No. 3 seed Kentucky vs. No. 14 seed Oakland. The Golden Grizzlies are flying high after topping the Horizon Conference and enter the NCAA Tournament 2024 on a four-game winning streak. They have a tall task ahead of them facing a Kentucky team that has gone to the Big Dance a record 38 times, although the Wildcats haven't made it to the Final Four since 2015. You can see how far all these teams go over at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 NCAA bracket predictions

How far will those major programs go? And which Cinderella teams will make surprising runs through the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it is calling this year before locking in any NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament bracket 2024? And which March Madness underdogs will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams you can back with confidence, all from the model that's nailed 20 upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception and beat over 92 percent of players three of the last five tournaments.