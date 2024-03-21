Upsets are an essential part of March Madness and last year's NCAA Tournament featured historic upsets, including a No. 16 over a No. 1 and a No. 15 over a No. 2 in the same season for the first time. Since the NCAA Tournament bracket expanded to 64 teams (and then to 68) in 1985, there have only been two No. 16 seeds and 11 No. 15 seeds to advance to the second round. Saint Peter's made a historic run to the Elite Eight as a No. 15 seed in 2022 and the Peacocks are on the 15 line again as they open 2024 March Madness bracket against No. 2 Tennessee on Thursday.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 92 percent of all CBS Sports brackets three of the past five tournaments. In an upset-laden 2023 NCAA Tournament, the model was all over UConn's shocking Final Four run as a 4-seed. It went an amazing 23-9 in the first round, including an astounding 12-4 in the Midwest and West regions.

The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 20 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016.

2024 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the 2024 March Madness matchups to keep an eye on: No. 4 seed Duke vs. No. 13 seed Vermont in the South Region. This is Jon Scheyer's second season at the helm after Mike Krzyzewski led the Blue Devils to 13 Final Fours and five national championships. Kyle Filipowski returned after last year's second-round loss to Tennessee and is averaging 17.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, the Catamounts went 28-6 overall and 15-1 in conference play to win the AEC. This is Vermont's third NCAA Tournament appearance in a row and John Becker's squad nearly upset Arkansas (75-71) two years ago as a No. 13 seed.

Also in the South Region, Wisconsin vs. James Madison figures to be yet another pivotal 5 vs. 12 matchup. The Badgers are led by St. John's transfer A.J. Storr, who averaged 16.9 points per game this season and 22.5 during Wisconsin's run to the Big Ten Tournament final. However, Wisconsin hasn't advanced to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament since 2017, which was head coach Greg Gard's first season. Meanwhile, James Madison ranks top 50 in the nation in field-goal percentage (26th) and field-goal percentage defense (45th). The Dukes won 31 games this season and had success against the Big Ten this season, upsetting Michigan State on the road to begin the year.

The third matchup to watch in the South Region features No. 3 seed Kentucky vs. No. 14 seed Oakland. The Wildcats went 23-9 on the season and finished in a four-way tie for second in the SEC after going 13-5 in the conference. Antonio Reeves averaged 20.0 points per game to lead Kentucky while the Wildcats had five players average double-figures in scoring. Oakland will make its fourth all-time NCAA Tournament appearance and Greg Kampe has led the program for all 25 seasons since it joined Division I in 1999-2000. Trey Townsend averaged 16.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this year, winning Horizon League Player of the Year honors and Horizon League Tournament MVP. You can see how far all these teams go over at SportsLine.

