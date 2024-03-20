Purdue and Houston secured No. 1 seeds in the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket, but neither has won a national championship. Meanwhile, the remaining two No. 1 seeds, North Carolina and UConn, have combined for 11 national titles. The Huskies are the defending national champions and will enter March Madness 2024 as the favorites to cut down the nets in Phoenix. Should your 2024 NCAA bracket picks include backing a No. 1 seed to lift the trophy, or will one of the many March Madness Cinderellas make a deep run?

In 2023, a No. 1 seed failed to advance past the Sweet 16, giving fans something to think about before locking in their March Madness bracket 2024. It's time for last-minute bracket advice since picks are due at 12:15 p.m. ET on Thursday. Before you make your 2024 NCAA Tournament predictions, see the March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has nailed 20 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016 and nailed UConn's dramatic Final Four run as a 4-seed last year. It went an amazing 22-10 in the first round, including an astounding 12-4 in the Midwest and West regions.

Last year, SportsLine's computer simulation nailed massive upsets, including huge wins by No. 13 Furman over No. 4 Virginia and No. 10 Penn State over No. 7 Texas A&M. The model has beaten over 92% of all CBS Sports bracket players in three of the past five tournaments.

Now, SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated the entire 2024 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times to come up with the perfect 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket and find out which teams will pull off the biggest upsets.

Top 2024 March Madness bracket upset picks

One Midwest Region surprise the model has identified: No. 11 seed Oregon knocks off No. 6 seed South Carolina in a 4 p.m. ET matchup on Thursday. The Ducks were crowned champions of the Pac-12 Tournament thanks to impressive wins over UCLA, Arizona and Colorado. Oregon features five players averaging double-digit points per game this season, giving the Ducks the depth needed to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament 2024.

Center N'Faly Dante is a dominant force in the paint, averaging 16.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Dante has recorded a double-double in three of his last five outings. Guard Jermaine Couisnard is scoring 15.4 points per game on average, providing the Ducks with multiple offensive weapons. The Gamecocks, meanwhile, stunned SEC teams throughout the season, but they have lost four of their last nine games and are coming off a blowout loss to Auburn in the SEC Tournament.

Another Midwest Region surprise the model has identified: No. 9 seed TCU defeats No. 8 seed Utah State. The Horned Frogs opened the season by winning nine of their first 10 games. They've lost three of five heading into the NCAA Tournament 2024, but TCU seems to have found their groove offensively.

The Horned Frogs have scored at least 75 points in four of their last five games. TCU will look to take advantage of a Utah State defense that is giving up 70.3 points per game this season, which ranks 120th in college basketball. The Aggies are giving up 82 points per game on average over their last three contests, a big reason why the model is projecting TCU to beat Utah State in the first round. See which other 2024 March Madness matchups to target here.

How to make 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

The model has a track record of calling bracket-busting upsets.

The model has beaten 92% of bracket players three of the last five tournaments.