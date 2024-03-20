Mid-major college basketball teams are often overlooked during the regular season, but at least one of them usually makes waves in the NCAA Tournament. There are plenty of mid-major Cinderella candidates in the 2024 March Madness bracket, including No. 10 seed Drake, which beat Indiana State in the Missouri Valley Tournament title game. The Bulldogs are led by junior guard Tucker DeVries, the son of head coach Darain DeVries and the sixth-highest scorer in college basketball at 21.8 points per game. Drake is one of the popular first-round 2024 NCAA Tournament upset picks against No. 7 seed Washington State in the East Region.

Other mid-major teams hoping to get past the first weekend of the March Madness bracket 2024 include 12-seeds McNeese State, James Madison and Grand Canyon. Should you target any of those teams in your 2024 March Madness picks? Before you make your 2024 NCAA Tournament predictions, see the March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has nailed 20 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016 and nailed UConn's dramatic Final Four run as a 4-seed last year. It went an amazing 22-10 in the first round, including an astounding 12-4 in the Midwest and West regions.

Last year, SportsLine's computer simulation nailed massive upsets, including huge wins by No. 13 Furman over No. 4 Virginia and No. 10 Penn State over No. 7 Texas A&M. The model has beaten over 92% of all CBS Sports bracket players in three of the past five tournaments.

Now, SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated the entire 2024 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times to come up with the perfect 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket and find out which teams will pull off the biggest upsets. You shouldn't even think about making a pick without seeing what their model has to say.

Top 2024 March Madness bracket upset picks

One Midwest Region surprise the model has identified: No. 11 Oregon knocks off No. 6 South Carolina. The Ducks punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament bracket 2024 when they beat UCLA, Arizona and Colorado to win the Pac-12 Tournament last weekend. Senior center N'Faly Dante missed two months early in the season due to a knee injury, but he has four double-doubles in his last six games, presenting problems for South Carolina in the paint.

Oregon's second-leading scorer is senior guard Jermaine Couisnard (15.4), who opened his career at South Carolina in 2019. The Gamecocks stunned SEC teams throughout the season, but they have lost four of their last nine games and are coming off a blowout loss to Auburn in the SEC Tournament. The Ducks are 6-0 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament since 2013, winning those games by an average of 18.5 points.

Another Midwest Region surprise the model has identified: No. 9 seed TCU defeats No. 8 seed Utah State. The Horned Frogs are one of eight Big 12 teams in the 2024 March Madness bracket, so they are battle-tested heading into the first round. Their resume includes wins over Baylor, Texas Tech and Houston, while Utah State faced an easier schedule in the Mountain West.

TCU has six players scoring at least 7.5 points per game and ranks in the top 45 nationally in offensive and defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. Utah State has struggled on the defensive end of the court at times this season, giving up at least 75 points in its last three games. That could be a problem against a balanced TCU team, so take the Horned Frogs to advance to the second round, according to the model. See which other 2024 March Madness matchups to target here.

How to make 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

Who wins every tournament-defining matchup? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2024 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2024 bracket? And which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine to see which 12-seed reaches the Sweet 16, and which region features a 10-seed, 11-seed, and 13-seed delivering first-round shockers and has a 9-seed in the Elite Eight, all from the model that has beaten 92% of bracket players three of the last five tournaments.